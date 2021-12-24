Pretty Ricky’s Baby Blue Gets Prison Sentence Over $24M PPP Loan Scam

Florida rapper Diamond “Child Blue” Smith has been sentenced over a 12 months after being arrested in a COVID-19 mortgage scheme.

In response to court documents, the 37-year-old Fairly Ricky member will go to jail for 20 months after pleading responsible on Aug. 4 to at least one depend of conspiracy to commit wire fraud. In October 2020 he was apprehended for submitting fraudulent mortgage functions so as to obtain funds from the Paycheck Safety Program. Child Blue was concerned in a rip-off that obtained $24 million from the COVID reduction program.

For considered one of his firms, Throwbackjersey.com LLC, Blue obtained a mortgage of $426,717, and his different firm, Blue Star Information LLC, acquired $708,065. He later admitted to falsifying paperwork and data and utilizing the cash on the Seminole Exhausting Rock Lodge and On line casino, and to buy luxurious objects together with a Ferrari. The automobile was seized by authorities when the rapper was arrested.

Along with jail time, he’s been ordered to pay $1,111,345 in restitution and $1,134,782 in forfeiture.

Child Blue addressed his authorized state of affairs on Instagram, sharing a tweet and captioning it, “All of us make errors…I admit I made a mistake, I’ve realized from it the onerous manner and gained’t make it once more. My errors don’t outline me as a person and I’ll come out of this greater than I used to be earlier than. With extra integrity, extra character, extra information of my self, extra wiser, extra stronger!”

In a separate publish he wrote, “I can’t return and alter the start however I can begin the place I’m and alter the ending. There are issues in life we don’t need to occur however have to just accept; Classes in life we don’t need to know however should be taught. We’ve to keep in mind that life’s biggest classes are often realized on the worst occasions and from the worst errors.”

Final 12 months, the FBI discovered that Child Blue was a part of a much bigger rip-off the place folks had been recruited to use for falsified PPP loans. Smith additionally conceded to paying over $250,000 in kickbacks to 2 males, James R. Stote and Phillip J. Augustin, who spearheaded the fraudulent effort. Stote and Augustin pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud, and every face a most 20 12 months jail sentence for his or her efforts to illicitly attain $35 million.

