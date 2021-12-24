Worcester County District Attorney Partners with Insurance Fraud

The Office of Worcester County District Attorney Joseph D. Early Jr. in Worcester, Massachusetts is continuing its partnership with the Insurance Fraud Bureau to eliminate insurance fraud in an effort that helps reduce automobile insurance premiums for all drivers.

Early’s office has prosecuted more than 100 such fraud cases since 2007. The IFB has assisted by providing an annual grant to help fund the investigation and prosecution of staged accidents and fraudulent claim cases. Anthony M. DiPaolo, executive director of the IFB of Massachusetts, presented Early with a check today for the program to continue in 2022.

“Fraudulent insurance claims affect us all, taking money out of the pockets of honest, hardworking citizens,” said Early in a press release issued by his office. “This funding has helped us save millions of dollars in lower premiums for Worcester Country citizens over the course of the past 14 years.”

Source: Office of Worcester County District Attorney Joseph D. Early Jr.