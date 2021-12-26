Bayes Business School International Scholarships in UK

Bayes Business School of City University of London is pleased to announce the International Scholarships for the academic session 2022-2023.

There are 20 awards available to excellent students who want to pursue an undergraduate degree programme at Bayes Business School. The scholarship will be awarded as a discount in the fee amount due in the first year of their study only.

Established in 1894, the City University London is a leading global university that offers bachelors, masters, and doctoral degrees as well as certificates and diplomas. It has an online careers network where over 2,000 former students offer practical help to current students.

Why would you like to study at the City, University of London? The university is committed to academic excellence focused on business and the professions and located in the heart of London. At this university, students have many options to make their career in any interesting field.

Application Deadline: All EU and International applicants can submit an application by the 26th January 2022.

Brief Description

University or Organization: City, University of London

Department: Bayes Business School

Course Level: Undergraduate degree

Awards: £4,875

Access Mode: Online

Number of Awards: 20

Nationality: International and EU students

The award can be taken in the UK

Eligibility

Eligible Countries: Applications are accepted from around the world.

Acceptable Course or Subjects: Undergraduate degree in Bayes Business School

Admissible Criteria: To be eligible, applicants must have to meet the following criteria:

Be a student expecting to pay Overseas fees

Be in your first year of undergraduate study in 2022/23

Starting in year 1 of your degree at Bayes Business School of City University of London, from September 2022

Be expected to achieve academic grades that exceed the conditions of your offer and the advertised academic criteria.

Make City your Firm choice, either as a Conditional Firm (CF) or Unconditional Firm (UF).

How to Apply

How to Apply: For applying to this education award, seekers are recommended to enrol in the undergraduate degree coursework at the City, University of London. After enrolling, applicants will send scholarship applications via email to bayesug@city.ac.uk for this studentship.

Supporting Documents: You may be asked for a letter of motivation, statement of purpose, letter of recommendation, transcript, and CV.

Admission Requirements: For enrolling, seekers are needed to have their previous degree certificates with good academic grades.

Language Requirements: All seekers will be asked to demonstrate a level of English language competence.

Benefits

The City, University of London will provide an award amount of £4,875 to International and EU students.

Apply Now