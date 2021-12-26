Dr. James Bryant International Scholarships in USA

Get financial support to start your academic journey in the USA. Ohio University is delighted to announce the Dr. James Bryant International Scholarships for the academic year 2022-2023.

The funding programme is available to international students. The scholarship assists with tuition fees for high-achieving students commencing undergraduate degree coursework.

Ohio University is a public research university in Athens, Ohio. It is the oldest university in Ohio, the tenth oldest public university in the United States, and the 32nd oldest among public and private universities. It offers more than 250 areas of undergraduate study and master’s and doctoral degrees.

Why study at Ohio University? OHIO is noted internationally for research and scholarship in avionics, biotechnology, communications, education, environmental studies, history, pipeline corrosion, physics, and psychology. It has world-class fine arts programs that include ceramics, film, and printmaking.

Application Deadline: Applicants must submit their applications by February 1

Brief Description

University: Ohio University

Department: NA

Course Level: Undergraduate

Award: Educational fund

Access Mode: Online

Number of Awards: NA

Nationality: International

The award can be taken in the USA

Eligibility

Eligible Countries: Applications are accepted from all over the world

Acceptable Course or Subjects: Pursue undergraduate degree program will be awarded in any subject offered by the university

Admissible Criteria: To be eligible, students must meet the following criteria:

Preference will be given to international students who attend Ohio University Lancaster Campus and Pickerington Center.­ Students pursuing academic opportunities overseas may also apply for this award.

How to Apply

How to Apply: To apply as a freshman, applicants must complete the Ohio University Regional Campus Application and return it to the Admissions Office or apply online.

Supporting Documents: Official high school transcripts or a copy of an equivalent record must be sent directly to the Admissions Office address.

Admission Requirements: Applicants must have a high school certificate with a high academic record.

Language Requirement: English Proficiency Minimum Score Requirements

TOEFL Paper: 520 (composition score of 5)

TOEFL Internet (IBT): 68 (writing subscore of 17)

IELTS: 6.0 (no sub-score below 5.5)

Duolingo English Test: 95

Benefits

Ohio University will provide the educational fund for applicants in the USA for the academic year 2022-2023.

