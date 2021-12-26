Goldsmiths International Undergraduate Scholarships in UK

Do you have the desire to accomplish your study in the UK? If so, then you have an excellent opportunity to become a part of the International Undergraduate Scholarships. The funding programme is funded by the Goldsmiths University of London.

There are up to 35 awards are available to applicants who have accepted their offer for undergraduate degree programmes and International Foundation Certificate programmes may be eligible to receive awards of £2,000 and £5,000.

Founded in 1909, the University of London’s Goldsmiths includes 20 academic departments that provide postgraduate and undergraduate degrees in a variety of fields. The courses are meant to help students succeed in further education and to inspire them to pursue careers as goldsmiths.

Why study at Goldsmiths, University of London? You’ll be inspired to come up with new ideas and ways at Goldsmiths. Because of its devoted career assistance, placement opportunities, and modern curricula, you should apply to this university.

Application Deadline: Applications are now open for the academic session 2022/2023.

Brief Description

University: Goldsmiths University of London

Department: NA

Course Level: Undergraduate and International Foundation Certificate programmes

Awards: £2,000 and £5,000

Access Mode: Online

Number of Awards: Up to 35

Nationality: Any

The award can be taken in the UK

Eligibility

Eligible Countries: EU or International Students are eligible to apply for this program.

Acceptable Course or Subjects: Undergraduate degree programmes and International Foundation Certificate programmes

Admissible Criteria: To be eligible, the applicants must meet all the following criteria:

Be an International Student

Be applying for an undergraduate degree and International Foundation Certificate programmes programme at Goldsmiths.

How to Apply

How to Apply: In order to apply, applicants need to take part in the undergraduate degree programme at the university. After being enrolled, applicants can apply through the online application form for the grant.

Supporting Documents: Applicants need to submit required supporting documents: Photocopies of official college or university degree certificates and transcripts, two academic references.

Admission Requirements: For entry in an undergraduate degree, applicants must have high school certificates.

Language Requirement: To study at Goldsmiths, you will need to demonstrate that you have a good level of written and spoken English. Programmes requiring IELTS 7.5/7.0/6.5/6.0/5.5: Successful completion will meet English language requirements.

Benefits

The scholarship winners will receive award amount of £2,000 and £5,000 at Goldsmiths, University of London.

