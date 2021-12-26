International Special Entrance Scholarships in Canada

Want to get a high-quality educational experience in Canada? This opportunity can be great for you! The University of Winnipeg has organized the International Special Entrance Scholarships programme for students for the academic year 2022-2023.

Participants of this scholarship programme can be students from outside Canada who have graduated high school and want to study a bachelor programme at UWinnipeg. Students must have scored a minimum of 85% in their high school to be eligible to take this $3,000 award.

The University of Winnipeg is a public research university in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada. Nationally ranked at 41st position, this university offers undergraduate faculties of art, business, and economics, education, science and kinesiology, and applied health and graduate programs.

Why choose to study at the University of Winnipeg? The University of Winnipeg is committed to excellence in post-secondary education through undergraduate and selected graduate programs. The University of Winnipeg is a dynamic campus and a downtown hub that connects people from diverse cultures and nurtures global citizens.

Application Deadline: Students must complete their applications by 1st March 2022.

Brief Description

University or Organization: University of Winnipeg

Department: NA

Course Level: Bachelor

Award: $3,000

Number of Awards: NA

Access Mode: Online

Nationality: International

The award can be taken in Canada.

Eligibility

Eligible Countries: All students from outside of Canada are eligible to apply.

Eligible Course or Subjects: Students can undertake any bachelor’s degree programme at UWinnipeg.

Eligibility Criteria: To be eligible, the applicants must meet all the following/given criteria:

The applicants must have graduated high school from outside of Canada.

How to Apply

How to Apply: Students must first complete an application for admission to UWinnipeg. Students that have applied will automatically be assessed for this scholarship.

Supporting Documents: The students are required to submit official transcripts issued by the high school, university, or college they attended along with the personal statement, resume / C.V, and two reference letters.

Admission Requirements: The applicants must have a minimum 85% grade average from the grade 12 high school courses used for general admission.

Language Requirement: The students must submit scores of the following English language proficiency tests:

TOEFL IBT – 86

IELTS – 6.5

CanTEST – 4.5

C1/C2 – 180

CAEL & CAEL CE – 60

CAEL Online – 70

PTE – 58

ELP – Level 5

Benefits

UWinnipeg will award the selected student’s tuition fee reduction up to $3,000 toward the tuition fee of the undertaken bachelor programme.

85.0-89.9% – $1,000

90.0-94.9% – $2,000

95.0%+ – $3,000

Apply Now