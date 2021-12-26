Loans Rise to $57 Billion in 8 Months

Companies borrowed 17,274.3 trillion rials ($57.5 billion) within the first eight months of present fiscal 12 months (March 21-Nov 20).

In comparison with the identical time final 12 months, loans elevated by 6,426.6 trillion rials ($21.4b), up virtually 60%, in line with knowledge printed by the Central Financial institution of Iran.

As common working capital loans topped the listing. Firms took out 11,481.4 trillion rials ($38.2b) in loans and credit score to spice up working capital, accounting for 66.5% of the overall loans.

