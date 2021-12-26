Mother Theresa Hackelmeier Academic International Scholarships in USA

Earn your undergraduate degree from Marian University by applying for the Mother Theresa Hackelmeier Academic Scholarships for the academic year 2022-2023.

The award aims to provide funding for talented and motivated students who are going to enroll in an undergraduate degree at the university.

Marian University was founded in 1936 in Fond du Lac, Wisconsin. It is a Roman Catholic college in the city of Fond du Lac. It has about 2000 students who are both undergraduate and graduate students. There are 11 bachelor’s degrees and four master’s degrees.

Marian University education will make you want to achieve your goals and reach your full potential.

Application Deadline: Applications are open for the academic year 2022-2023

Brief Description

University: Marian University

Department: NA

Course Level: Undergraduate

Awards: $13,000

Access Mode: Online

Number of Awards: NA

Nationality: International

The award can be taken in the USA

Eligibility

Eligible Countries: All nationalities

Acceptable Course or Subjects: Undergraduate degree in any subject offered by the university

Admissible Criteria: To be eligible, the applicants have to meet the following criteria:

Students must have a GPA of 3.50?3.74

How to Apply

How to Apply: In order to apply for this award, candidates should complete Marian University’s online international application.

Supporting Documents: You must submit all the following documents:

Your official academic record should document all secondary or high school subjects you have studied and their final grades/marks.

External exam results

Passport

Proof of finances

Admission Requirements: For taking admission, applicants must meet the entry requirements of the university.

Language Requirement: If your native language is not English, send an official English language proficiency test result directly to Marian University.

Minimum acceptable scores are:

TOEFL IBT 69

IELTS 6.0

ELS Level 112

PTE 48

Benefits

Marian University will provide the award amount of $13,000 to the successful candidates for undergraduate study.

