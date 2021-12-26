Oldenburg Academic International Scholarships in USA

A bachelor’s degree is a worthwhile investment that can assist you in fulfilling your lifelong educational and career goals. Therefore, Marian University is offering the Oldenburg Academic Scholarships.

This scholarship is made possible to attract academically talented students for the university’s undergraduate degree programme.

Marian University was established in Fond du Lac, Wisconsin, in 1936. It is a Roman Catholic college in Fond du Lac, Wisconsin. It has approximately 2000 undergraduate and graduate students. There are eleven bachelor’s degrees and four master’s degrees available.

Why study at Marian University? By joining the university, students will be able to learn and grow in an environment where teaching and learning are both excellent and also very important. This makes for a very difficult process of intellectual, spiritual, moral, and social development. Marian University teaches the whole person, and the curriculum prepares students to pursue wisdom for the rest of their lives.

Application Deadline: Applications are open for the academic year 2022-2023.

Brief Description

University: Marian University

Department: NA

Course Level: Undergraduate

Awards: $10,000

Access Mode: Online

Number of Awards: NA

Nationality: International students

The award can be taken in the USA

Eligibility

Eligible Countries: All nationalities

Acceptable Course or Subjects: Undergraduate degree in any subject offered by the university

Admissible Criteria: To be eligible, the applicants must have high certificates with an excellent academic record.

Applicants must have a GPA of 3.25-3.49

How to Apply

How to Apply: To apply for this award, candidates must complete Marian University’s online international application.

Supporting Documents: You must submit all the following documents:

Your official academic record should document all secondary or high school subjects you have studied and their final grades/marks.

External exam results

Passport

Proof of finances

Admission Requirements: Students must have a previous degree certificate with relevant marks.

Language Requirement: Applicants must have the following:

TOEFL IBT 69

IELTS 6.0

ELS Level 112

PTE 48

Benefits

Marian University will provide the award amount of $10,000 for candidates in the USA.

Apply Now