Lawyer convicted of using fraud to get $8 million loans

By ojootaru on December 28, 2021

An lawyer accused of mendacity to acquire tens of millions of {dollars} in loans has been convicted of financial institution fraud and different costs in New Hampshire.

Joseph Foistner, 67, of Mont Vernon, was a licensed lawyer in Massachusetts when he used fraudulent means to use for over $8 million in loans and laundered cash between 2015 and 2018, the U.S. Lawyer’s workplace mentioned Monday. Based on prosecutors, he submitted deceptive paperwork suggesting he was working a profitable worldwide agency when he truly had neither paying shoppers nor earnings.

Foistner was convicted Thursday of financial institution fraud, wire fraud, cash laundering, and making misrepresentations throughout chapter proceedings.

A telephone quantity for Foistner was disconnected. He might be sentenced in April.

 

ojootaru
