2022 International Scholarships at Ferrum College, USA

The Ferrum College is providing tuition fee support towards any undertaken bachelor or master study programme.

Why choose to study at Ferrum College? Ferrum College has one of the oldest environmental science programs in the country and offers internship and research opportunities in all majors. At Ferrum College, every student’s education is impacted by the natural world. It is a dynamic learning community where students enter with promise and leave with purpose.

Application Deadline: Applications are accepted on a rolling basis. Applicants can apply as soon as possible for an early decision and admission.

Also Apply: 2020 International Student Awards at University of Auckland, New Zealand

Eligible Countries: International

Type: Undergraduate or Graduate

Value of Award: Tuition fee

Number of Awards: Not Specified

Eligibility:

Applicants must have good academic merit records and test scores.

Applicants must provide TOEFL or ILETS test scores to provide proof of English language proficiency.

How to Apply: Applicants must complete the Ferrum College Application for Admission. Then, students must complete visa procedures by submitting the below-listed documents to be considered for the scholarship.

How To Apply

Visit The Official Website For More Information