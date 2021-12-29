Accounting International Studentships at Teesside University, UK – 2022

Teesside University, UK is awarding tuition fees for the period of a full-time degree program at the Institution.

As a Teesside University student, you will join a growing and dynamic research community, allowing you to share your experiences, insight, and inspiration with fellow researchers. You will benefit from their academic expertise, and be supported through a strong programme of research training. You will be offered opportunities and support at each stage of your research degree.

Application Deadline: 5 pm 28th February 2022

Eligible Countries: International

Types: Doctorate

Value of Award: Tuition Fee

Number of Awards: Not Known

Eligibility:

Applicants must have a demonstrable understanding of the research area.

Applicants should hold or expect to obtain a good honors degree (2:1 or above) in a relevant discipline. A master-level qualification in a relevant discipline is desirable.

Applicants must be proficient in English Language

How to Apply: Applicants can apply for postgraduate courses online. Just use the ‘apply online’ link on the course you are interested in or log in to the university application portal.

