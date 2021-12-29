Music Vocal, Instrument and Piano Performance International Scholarships at California Baptist University – USA, 2022

The California Baptist University – USA is providing scholarships towards the cost of a degree programme at the School of Music of CalBaptist.
Why choose to study at California Baptist University? California Baptist University is an establishment that seeks to provide academic programs that prepare students for professional careers, as well as co-curricular programs. CBU promotes critical thinking that enhances listening, speaking, writing, reading, viewing, and visually representing the students.
Application Deadline: Applications are open throughout the year.
Eligible Countries: International
Type: Bachelor
Value of Award: Tuition fee
Number of Awards: Not Specified
Eligibility:
Applicants must have prepared a selection that shows their range and ability.
Applicants must have good academic records
Applicants must submit scores of the following English language proficiency tests:
TOEFL IBT – 71
PTE Academic – 48
Cambridge English Assessment Exam – B2 to C2
IELTS – 5.5
How to Apply: All students must register on the university portal to apply at CBU. All eligible students will be considered.
