Virginia AG sues town where Police threatened Black Army Lieutenant during Stop

Virginia’s legal professional normal sued the city the place a police officer appeared to threaten the execution of a Black Army lieutenant throughout a visitors cease, alleging Thursday that the town’s police division engages in a broader sample of discriminatory policing. In a written assertion, prime state prosecutor Mark Herring recalled the “egregious therapy” of U.S. Military officer Lt. Caron Nazario and mentioned a monthslong investigation prompted by the case uncovered “enormous” disparities in enforcement in opposition to Black drivers and a “troubling lack of insurance policies and procedures” to stop discrimination.

“We even found proof that officers have been truly being skilled to go ‘fishing’ and interact in pretextual stops,” Herring mentioned.

Nazario’s visitors cease occurred Dec. 5., 2020, within the city of Windsor, about 30 miles west of downtown Norfolk, when officers pulled him over for not having a license plate.

A lawsuit filed earlier this 12 months by Nazario in opposition to Windsor officers Joe Gutierrez and Daniel Crocker alleges extreme power and different constitutional violations, and claims the officers struck Nazario with their knees after he was “compliant and blinded” by pepper spray.

Within the swimsuit, Nazario, who’s Black and Latino, mentioned he had a brand new car tag clearly seen in his rear window and did not instantly pull over as a result of he was searching for a protected place to cease.

When he lastly did, Gutierrez informed him he was “fixin’ to trip the lightning,” in response to the lawsuit and body camera video of the incident. The lawsuit states the expression is a reference to execution by electrical chair.

The video confirmed Nazario saying he was afraid to get out of his automotive and officers pepper spraying him.

Gutierrez was later fired by the division and Crocker was disciplined.

Their legal professionals didn’t instantly reply to requests for remark Thursday, however in court docket filings Gutierrez and Crocker denied the allegations in Nazario’s swimsuit, saying they used “cheap” power and didn’t violate his rights. Gutierrez additionally denied that he was planning to execute Nazario, the submitting says.

Within the swimsuit filed Thursday, Virginia state prosecutors claimed that Windsor law enforcement officials disproportionately cease Black drivers.

Between July 1, 2020, and Sept. 30, Black drivers accounted for 42 p.c of the division’s visitors stops, a fee 200 to 500 p.c higher than what it ought to be primarily based on the dimensions of the realm’s Black inhabitants, the swimsuit claims.

The swimsuit additionally alleges that officers disproportionately search Black motorists and that the division supplied completely different visitors cease and quotation knowledge to native and state authorities.

The swimsuit, filed in circuit court docket in Isle of Wright County, seeks to reform the division by court-ordered coverage modifications.

Windsor city officers didn’t instantly reply to requests for remark, however in a statement to a local newspaper, the Suffolk Information-Herald, the city described Herring’s swimsuit as “clearly political.”

Earlier than and after Nazario’s visitors cease, the police division practiced non-discriminatory policing, the assertion mentioned. Nonetheless, officers took measures to extend police coaching and accountability, the assertion mentioned — measures that state prosecutors “have been totally conscious of” for “a number of months.”

The assertion additionally mentioned that knowledge cited by the legal professional normal’s workplace was “questionable,” although it didn’t present further particulars.

In an interview Thursday, a lawyer for Nazario, Tom Roberts, mentioned he was “glad to see the legal professional normal of the state of Virginia has taken the Dec. 5 incident as significantly as we do.”

He added that Nazario is in therapy for signs of post-traumatic stress dysfunction and views what occurred final 12 months as a “horrible betrayal.”

“It is shaken him to his core,” he mentioned.

Tim Stelloh is a breaking information reporter for NBC Information Digital.

