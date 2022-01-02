Florida Man Accused of Using Covid-19 Relief Loans to Buy Lamborghini, More

A man in Florida is accused of fraudulently acquiring hundreds of thousands of {dollars} by way of the Paycheck Safety Program, and utilizing that cash to purchase a Lamborghini, along with different luxurious gadgets and designer clothes.

The United States Division of Justice said Valesky Barosy, 27, sought greater than $4.2 million in PPP loans by submitting an software with false IRS tax varieties, and pretend paperwork detailing bills and payroll.

Barosy ended up receiving $2.1 million, and spent it on a Lamborghini Huracán EVO, Rolex and Hublot watches, and clothes from Louis Vuitton, Gucci, and Chanel.

Barosy made his first look in court docket at the moment and has been charged with 5 counts of wire fraud, three counts of cash laundering, and one depend of aggravated id theft. If convicted, he faces as much as 132 years in jail.

Florida rapper and Fairly Ricky member Diamond “Child Blue” Smith was sentenced final week to twenty months in jail for his involvement in a $24 million PPP mortgage scheme that netted him simply over $1 million for his two firms. Just like Barosy, Child Blue offered falsified paperwork, solely to show round and recklessly spend the cash on a Ferrari, and at a close-by resort and on line casino.

Final month, a Houston man was given nine years behind bars for taking over $1.6 million in Covid-19 aid loans and shopping for two new vehicles, together with a Lamborghini Urus, in addition to dropping hundreds of {dollars} at a strip membership, liquor retailer, and night time membership.

Source