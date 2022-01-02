International Transitions Awards at Southeast Missouri State University, USA

Is lack of financial support stopping you from planning your education abroad? Then, this is an opportunity for you! The Southeast Missouri State University has decided to present the International Transitions Awards for the academic year 2022-2023.

International undergraduate students are all eligible to apply to take this $2,000 scholarship. To be eligible, the students must have a Southeast GPA of 2.5 and must have completed 24 Southeast credit hours at the end of each academic year to renew it for up to 3 to 4 years.

Southeast Missouri State University is a comprehensive regional university that offers students helpful scholarships, hands-on experience, and a diverse university in the US ranked 74th in Regional Universities Midwest.

Why choose to study at Southeast Missouri State University? Southeast Missouri State University provides student-centered education and experiential learning and commitment to student success that significantly contributes to the development of the region and beyond. It strives to be one of the nation’s most academically competitive regional comprehensive universities, recognized for excellence in education, research, engagement, and creativity.

Application Deadline: There is no application deadline. The application pathway is open.

Brief Description

University or Organization: Southeast Missouri State University

Department: NA

Course Level: Undergraduate

Award: $2,000

Number of Awards: NA

Access Mode: Online

Nationality: International

The award can be taken in the USA.

Eligibility

Eligible Countries: All international students are eligible to apply.

Eligible Course or Subjects: Undergraduate programme of choice that is taught at SEMO is eligible to apply for.

Eligibility Criteria: To be eligible, the applicants must meet all the following/given criteria:

The applicants must have a Southeast GPA of 2.5 and must have completed 24 Southeast credit hours.

How to Apply

How to Apply: International students must apply via the university portal for admission. Awardees will be decided on the basis of the admission application.

Supporting Documents: The students are required to present the following documents to the university:

Passport copy

Academic transcripts

Affidavit of Financial Support and Proof of finances

Admission Requirements: The students must have a minimum 3.75 high school GPA.

Language Requirement: The students must submit scores of the following English language proficiency tests:

TOEFL iBT – 79

IELTS – 6.5

ITEP- 3.9

PTE Academic – 53

Duolingo – 105

Benefits

The selected students will be awarded $2,000 for up to three to four years of undergraduate study at SEMO.

Apply Now