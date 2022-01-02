Seattle Colleges International Student Scholarships in USA

Students from around the world looking to pursue higher education are presented with this wonderful opportunity to have their education in the USA funded! Seattle Colleges is offering the International Student Scholarships for the academic year 2022-2023.

All international students are eligible to apply for this scholarship. The award applies to the second and possibly third quarter of enrolment of any degree program at either of the campuses of Seattle Colleges. The award is valued at a maximum of $1,000.

Seattle Colleges is a multi-college district that serves Seattle and other nearby communities at three comprehensive college campuses and five specialty training centres. Seattle is home to some of the world’s most successful companies.

Why choose to study at Seattle Colleges? Seattle provides access to an outdoor lifestyle as well as a unique focus on industry. It is also home to a diverse range of companies and industries and is a city that nurtures innovation and continues to attract both multinational corporations and emerging new businesses.

Application Deadline: 25th February 2022 is the application deadline for this scholarship, or Applications open in February, are due in April, and results are usually announced no later than May or June.

Brief Description

University or Organization: Seattle Colleges

Department: NA

Course Level: Undergraduate or Graduate

Award: $1,000

Number of Awards: NA

Access Mode: Online

Nationality: International

The award can be taken in the USA

Eligibility

Eligible Countries: International students are all eligible to apply.

Eligible Course or Subjects: Applicants can apply for any degree study programmes offered at either of the campuses of Seattle Colleges.

Eligibility Criteria: To be eligible, the applicants must meet all the following/given criteria:

The applicants must be incoming students.

How to Apply

How to Apply: Students must log in to the university portal after creating an account and apply. All international applicants will be considered.

Supporting Documents: The students are required to present the following documents to the university:

Proof of finances

Copy of passport

Admission Requirements: The applicants must meet the entry requirements of the campus they wish to join.

Language Requirement: The students must submit scores of English language proficiency tests such as IELTS, TOEFL, etc.

Benefits

The selected students will be provided an award ranging from $250 to $1,000 towards one-quarter of their semester for the program undertaken.

Apply Now