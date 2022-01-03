High Paying Medical Jobs With Little Schooling – Check it Out

Here we will be looking at some high paying medical jobs with little schooling. Why are we interested in medical jobs? Well, for one, a career in healthcare or medicine is appealing for a variety of reasons.

The first is that regardless of specialty, the everyday obligations of medical employment all entail some form of human assistance. Individuals who choose a career in healthcare-related jobs are highly paid for their humanitarian duties both monetarily and in terms of growth opportunities.

A common myth is that getting a medical career takes at least a half-decade of education. In reality, there are several high paying medical jobs with little schooling.

Top 10 High Paying Medical Jobs with Little Schooling

Below are some high paying medical jobs with little schooling.

1. Medical Secretary (Average Annual Salary: $32,653)

A medical secretary’s duties are comparable to those of other administrative jobs. It does, however, need a greater understanding of healthcare systems. Medical secretaries are responsible for scheduling appointments, answering phones, handling invoicing, and creating medical reports.

While there are no formal education requirements for a medical secretary post, a bachelor’s degree is required if you want to advance to the position of executive medical secretary. Various certificates, such as the Certified Administrative Professional (CAP), can help you secure a job but are not necessary.

2. Pharmacy Technician (Average Annual Salary: $34,000)

The next on our list of high paying medical jobs with little schooling are pharmacy technicians.

A pharmacy technician assists the pharmacist with their everyday responsibilities, such as dispensing drugs to patients. Because they work with a lot of potent and federally controlled drugs, it demands that pharmacy technicians should have the ability to follow orders and communicate well with others attentively.

A high school diploma is the only traditional diploma required to become a pharmacy technician. However, you must first obtain a pharmacy technician qualification, which might take four months to two years.

3. Phlebotomist (Average Annual Salary: $34,750)

A phlebotomist is a medical technician who draws blood from patients. Following correct techniques for sample storage, monitoring information digitally, and keeping a sterile work environment and instruments are all part of phlebotomy.

Phlebotomy is considered an entry-level position, yet with high employment development and minimal stress, it may also be a rewarding profession.

Phlebotomy programs are generally less than a year-long and culminate in the awarding of a certificate. The particular accreditation you require may differ based on the state or institution for which you desire to work.

4. Nuclear Medicine Technologist (Average Annual Salary: $75,660)

Nuclear medicine technology is one of high paying medical jobs with little schooling. The desire to serve others and a passion for science are the most significant personality traits in this vocation.

For this position, you will require more education than high school graduation. You can, however, enroll in an approved nuclear medical course or get a university degree.

As a nuclear medicine technician, you will prepare radioactive drugs for patients and administer them before the test. You will also respond to all of your patients’ inquiries.

In addition, after the exam, you will need to explain personal care to these patients. You must also discuss the finest ways for eliminating the radioactive dye from your bodies.

5. Diagnostic Medical Sonographer (Average Annual Salary: $62 000

A career as a diagnostic medical sonographer is an excellent choice because it is a high paying medical job with little schooling. However, you will need additional education to pursue this career, like Job training, a postsecondary education, or an associate’s degree.

As a diagnostic medical sonographer, you will conduct imaging tests to determine what is happening in certain parts of the body. You may be the one to break the wonderful news to your patients that they are pregnant, or you could take photos of muscles, joints, and other organs.

As a diagnostic medical sonographer, you will also take the patient’s medical history and answer any questions you may have before the test.

6. Medical Equipment Repairer (Average Annual Salary: $58,820)

Installing and maintaining patient equipment is the responsibility of a Medical Equipment Repairer. This includes everything from basic walkers to complicated devices like MRI machines.

The majority of these positions are at hospitals. Work can also be found at doctor’s offices, doctor’s offices, and some clinics. Although the majority of these occupations are day shifts, there may be moments during the week when they are needed during off-peak hours or on weekends.

Medical Equipment Repairer is one of the high paying medical jobs with little schooling. Medical device repair professionals have promising job prospects since the field is predicted to expand over the next 10 years.

As a Medical Equipment Repairer, you might be the person in charge of troubleshooting and issue resolution. As a medical equipment repair specialist, you will utilize a variety of tools.

7. Medical Assistant (Average Annual Salary: $36,542)

Medical Assistant is one of the high paying medical jobs with little schooling. As the name suggests, a medical assistant helps a physician in a hospital or clinic. They are typically the first individuals’ patients encounter when they arrive at a hospital.

A medical assistant’s responsibilities include monitoring patients’ vital signs, recording and maintaining records of patients’ medical histories, explaining treatment methods to patients, advising patients on medicine and diets, collecting and preparing lab tests, and so on.

A certificate or an associate degree from a community college can help you get started in this job. Annual salary is on average.

8. Radiation Therapist (Average Annual Salary: $80,570)

This profession is significantly quite sophisticated and ranks first on our list of high paying medical jobs with little schooling. Radiation is utilized in x-rays as well as the treatment of specific disorders such as cancer, which you will be provided to patients.

Attending a community college can help you develop the essential abilities, and you may wish to earn an associate’s degree for a job as a radiation therapist.

9. Dental Assistant (Average Annual Salary: $36,542)

In contrast to a medical assistant, which appears to be more generic, a dental assistantship is more specific, and you will be working under the supervision of a professional dentist. You will be in charge of merging clinical and administrative responsibilities, such as preparing and keeping a dentist’s instruments, managing patient data, arranging appointments, and so on.

It’s essentially the same job as a medical assistant. However, you’ll be taught and equipped with abilities related to the dental field of medicine and how to assist dentists. Being a dental assistant made our list of high paying jobs with little schooling.

10. Histology Technicians (Average Annual Salary: $45,620 to $54,180)

A histology technician, often known as a histotechnician, prepares biological samples (such as cells and tissues) for microscopic inspection. Meanwhile, histotechnologists prepare and examine these samples to help in diagnosis. Both specialists have a critical role in recognizing anomalies in cells and tissues, which is critical for diagnosis and therapy. Like other clinical laboratory technicians, histology technologists often need a postsecondary credential and training to be started.

Some companies in their sector of business need an associate degree. A bachelor’s degree is often necessary to get started as a histology technician due to the extended duties. A bachelor’s degree, on the other hand, qualifies technicians for a better salary.

Medical Field Jobs

Medical Field Jobs

Below are some medical field jobs:

1. Clinical Administrator

A recognized medical degree is required for a job in clinical administration. The position entails providing professional leadership to medical workers and ensuring that all medical standards are met.

Aside from a medical degree, you’ll almost certainly need to be registered with AHPRA (Australian Health Practitioner Regulation Agency). Experience in clinical health organization administration and certifications in health services management will offer you an edge.

Expertise in risk management and clinical governance may also be necessary. Fellowship with the Royal Australasian College of Medical Administrators and/or postgraduate research may be required for director-level posts.

2. Hospital Administration

General tasks of hospital administrators include ensuring the effective delivery of medical and other services to patients. Job opportunities include both higher-level positions and positions suitable for those just starting out in their careers.

While some people enter this area only through employment experience or traineeships, having a suitable Vocational Education and Training qualification should provide you an advantage in the job market.

Administrative roles at hospitals need exceptional organizational, communication, and problem-solving abilities. You must be detail-oriented as well as courteous. Many positions need the collecting and filing of information.

3. Medical Records Administrator

Medical records administrators often work in healthcare environments, managing patient records, responding to inquiries, billing, and data input.

The majority of jobs need knowledge of National Coding Standards and medical terminology. Jobs as a Health Information Manager / Clinical Coder may necessitate official degrees in that discipline, as well as experience with the iPM Patient Management System.

To be successful in this field, you must be detail-oriented and organized. You should also have strong communication and collaboration abilities.

4. Medical Secretary

The duties of a medical secretary have been discussed extensively on the subtopic: high paying jobs with little schooling.

A career as a medical secretary may be perfect for you if you are extremely organized and have excellent communication and time management abilities.

You’ll need to learn medical paperwork and processes, as well as medical terminology. Typical responsibilities include answering phones and incoming mail, managing patient records and filing systems, and scheduling appointments.

5. Program Manager

Program managers oversee healthcare initiatives, such as community allied health programs, to ensure that services are delivered in the most efficient manner possible.

Most roles will need extensive expertise in a hospital setting as well as managerial experience. You will almost certainly require experience in the program’s specialized healthcare profession. The median yearly compensation for program managers is very high.

6. Audiologist

You test and evaluate hearing as an audiologist. The profession includes comprehending, identifying, and treating hearing impairments. You help patients by supervising non-medical rehabilitation and the treatment of hearing loss and related communication difficulties.

To get started in this field, you must first earn an undergraduate degree and then a postgraduate qualification in audiology. Your undergraduate studies should be in health science, biological science, biomedicine, or a closely related field.

7. Optometrists

Optometrists diagnose visual disorders via exams. In addition, they recommend medications to address these difficulties. Prescription eyeglasses, a range of optical aids, vision therapy, and medicated eye drops are some available treatment options.

Optometrists may refer patients to specialists when required. You may work in a retail setting in a sales-related position. You must be detail-oriented, as part of your job is recording prescriptions and treatments. To work in this field, you must have a degree in optometry.

What Do Health Care Jobs Pay?

There are several employment opportunities in the health care business. Regardless of skill set or experience level, some occupations provide consistent career growth and significant income potential.

Many health care careers need at least many years of education and training, including medical school, residency, and fellowships, although some roles necessitate fewer years of study.

It might be a bit difficult to get a specific figure of what most healthcare jobs pay since salaries are determined by certain factors like the course studied and experience garnered. This post, however, did a good job in outlining some high paying jobs with little schooling.

Best Paying Jobs in Health Care

One of the best paying jobs in health care should be that of a Clinic manager with an average annual salary of $72,371.

Clinic managers are in charge of supervising the operations of a healthcare institution. They are also in charge of financial choices and operations, as well as patient care and personnel.

A biomedical engineer is also another good-paying job in health care with an average annual salary of $75,844.

Biomedical engineers research, manipulate, and design equipment and materials used in the healthcare business. Prosthetics, artificial organs, and pacemakers are examples of such products. They will also troubleshoot, improve, adjust, and monitor the products’ performance.

Entry Level Medical Jobs

Starting a new career in healthcare is one of the finest things you can do for your future, with good long-term prospects, a generous salary, and the opportunity for a satisfying job helping others become healthier and happier. Many individuals, however, are unaware of how realistic this desire is—and how fast it might be realized.

Entry-level medical positions abound in the rapidly expanding healthcare business, and many of them provide excellent chances for growth once you have your foot in the door. And, while all of the best healthcare positions will have distinct duties and criteria, you might be surprised at how many fantastic careers in the medical sector you can qualify for without putting in the time and effort of earning a typical four-year degree.

In 2021, the following are the top entry-level medical jobs.

Healthcare Administrator – $118,000

Medical Scientist – $101,000

Registered Nurse – $80,000

Occupational Therapy Assistant – $63,000

Physical Therapist Assistant – $59,000

Medical Laboratory Technician – $55,000

Surgical Technologist – $51,000

Licensed Practical Nurse – $50,000

Billing & Coding Specialist – $48,000

Health Information Technician – $44,000

Dental Assistant – $42,000

Sterile Processing Technician – $41,000

Medical Office Administrator – $39,000

Phlebotomist – $37,000

Medical Assistant – $36,000

Pharmacy Technician – $36,000

Patient Care Technician – $32,000

Easiest Doctor to Become

A general practitioner is most likely the simplest doctor to become. Despite the fact that students must finish four years of medical school and one or two years of residency, this is the bare minimum of education for medical physicians. Internal medicine and pathology are two less complicated branches of medicine to explore.

When the difficulty of the courses is not as important as the length of time, it takes to finish the program. Future physicians may consider one of the medical schools that provide choices to fast-track their degrees, according to the experts at The Nest. This option reduces the four-year medical school program to three years; however, it may exclude specialty opportunities. Fast-tracking entails no vacation time and extensive learning and training. Before applying, be certain that you completely comprehend the ramifications of attending a fast-track medical school.

Conclusion

If you want to be a doctor, you should consider attending medical school. But just because you can’t afford medical school doesn’t imply you can’t work in the medical sector.

If you want to assist people but aren’t interested in becoming a doctor, this post on high paying jobs with little schooling will be extremely important to you.