Low Stress Jobs That Pay Well Without A Degree – See List

You want a low stress job that pay well without a degree? Well, this post is just perfect for you. There are numerous low stress jobs that pay well without a degree.

This may sound quite absurd to people who feel that having a degree is required to acquire a job. While this is correct in part, it is not totally correct. There are occupations accessible without a degree, but you must meet certain standards, such as basic reading and writing skills and agreeing to on-site training to obtain the skills required to do the job properly and efficiently.

What Are Low Stress Jobs That Pay Well Without a Degree?

Employees in low-stress jobs have flexible working hours, allowing them to pursue other interests outside of the workplace. Low stress jobs that pay well without a degree are difficult to come by, but they have been explained in this post so that you may easily find them.

From extensive research, we learnt that there are low stress jobs that pay well without a degree and you don’t have to settle for manual work just because you don’t have a degree. And there are over a dozen of these jobs available, some of which pay up to $80,000 per year.

These occupations not only pay well, but also provide a pleasant working environment, allowing you to spend quality time with your family and friends while still earning a sizable monthly salary.

Top 10 Low Stress Jobs That Pay Well Without a Degree

Here are several low stress jobs that pay well without a degree along with their annual salaries

1. Massage Therapists (Annual Salary: $75,000)

Massages are linked with relaxation, and you don’t have to be the recipient to reap the benefits. Massage therapists are your go-to after a long day or week, or if you simply want to relax and feel better. A massage therapist gives massages to those who want to relax or get rid of physical pain. If you’ve ever visited a spa, you’ll note how peaceful and serene the environment is; it’s one of the low-stress occupations that pay well without a degree.

Massage therapists operate in low-stress settings, manipulating muscle and tissue to reduce pain, heal injuries, and improve the overall well-being of their clients. To execute the job, you will require broad knowledge as well as the ability to learn new skills and techniques. A short-term certificate is the industry standard, and most states require massage therapists to be licensed. Enrolling in a massage therapy certificate program will provide you the skills you need.

2. Electrician (Annual Salary: $56,900)

This is one of the low-stress, well-paying careers that don’t require a degree and may be obtained through a few years of apprenticeship training as an electrician. As an electrician, you will have the knowledge, abilities, and procedures required to operate with electrical tools and around circuits and other electrical equipment. You can obtain experience by enrolling in a technical school for 6 months to a year, after which you should be finished and have the skills needed to work productively in the sector. This is one of the easy jobs that pay well without experience and one of the high-paying jobs that don’t require any qualifications.

3. Travel Agents (Annual Salary: $46,650)

Without a degree, you may become a travel agent and earn a lot of money each year, and the profession is a lot of fun on top of the huge salary. Consider becoming a travel agent if you want a less stressful, more pleasurable low stress jobs that pay well without a degree.

To be successful in this role, you will need specialized talents. It is normally necessary to have solid communication skills as well as basic computer expertise.

A travel agent’s duties include, among other things, selling tour packages to clients, planning and selling transportation and accommodations, and deciding on destinations, travel dates, costs, and means of transportation. This is one of the high-paying careers that don’t require a degree or experience, as well as one of the enjoyable jobs that pay well without a degree.

4. Optician (Annual Salary: $41,380 – $62,180)

In 2021, this is one of the low-stress careers that pay well without a degree. As an optician, you will work with patients who require contact lenses or eyeglasses after being examined by an optometrist. Taking measurements of a client’s head and eyes to ensure that contacts and glasses fit properly is part of your job description.

In addition, you will design, measure, fit, and adapt frames and lenses for clients based on their optical prescriptions and specifications. As an optician, you will assist clients with inserting, removing, and caring for contact lenses, as well as selecting the appropriate frames.

To become an optician, you must have high school graduation or its equivalent, as well as some type of on-the-job training. Some, on the other hand, enter the field with a certificate from a community college or an associate degree.

5. Freelance Photographers (Annual Salary: $50,290 – $86,850)

While some people take photography classes for professional reasons, dedicated freelance photographers whose hobbies include taking gorgeous photographs of landscapes, people, merchandise, and other subjects will tell you how photography is such a rewarding occupation.

As a photographer, you must understand how to use editing software and lighting equipment to improve the appearance of your subject. You can work as a photojournalist, scientific photographer, commercial and industrial photographer, or all three.

The average yearly wage for photographers in the United States is $50,290, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. The top-earning photographers earn more than $86,850 per year ($41.75 per hour).

6. Fine Artist (Annual Salary: $63,030 – $112,970)

Fine artists, which include painters, sculptors, and illustrators, are among the low stress jobs that pay well without a degree. Original artwork is created by fine artists utilizing a variety of media and techniques.

7. Web Developers (Annual Salary: $77,200 – $146,430)

Web developers create websites, but they can also work in computer systems design and other closely related fields. You can work for yourself, in publishing organizations, management consulting firms, or advertising agency.

The education requirements for web developers differ depending on where they work and the type of job they undertake. You can work as a full-time or freelance web developer with only a high school diploma, although some positions will demand a bachelor’s degree.

8. Solar Photovoltaic Installers (Annual Salary: $48,020 – $64,600)

As a solar photovoltaic installer, you will be responsible for assembling, installing, and maintaining solar photovoltaic (PV) systems, roofs, and other structures. Measuring, cutting, assembling, and attaching solar panels and structural frameworks are examples of this.

Most installations require a high school diploma, but you can also attend classes at a community college or a technical school. You will also receive on-the-job training for up to a year.

9. Make-up Artists (Annual Salary: $99,990)

Makeup artists are winning big these days thanks to the tremendous implementation of the internet and the media. The job is entertaining and straightforward, and it does not require a degree; however, basic communication skills are required.

The job is customizable, and if you go freelance, it gets even more so because you can charge more for in-house services. This is one of the high-paying careers that don’t require a degree or experience, as well as one of the enjoyable jobs that pay well without a degree.

10. Plumber

This is one of the high-paying, low-stress jobs that don’t require a degree. Simply enroll in a one- or two-year apprenticeship at a community college or technical institution to learn the skill. Installing and connecting pipes and fixtures, repairing clogged toilets and sinks, and directing water to areas of a building where it is needed are all responsibilities of a plumber. This is one of the easy jobs that pay well without experience and one of the high-paying jobs that don’t require any qualifications.

Best Paying Jobs in Finance

Finance jobs can be extremely lucrative for people with strong mathematical and analytical skills. Finance is a broad industry that includes everything from banking and investments to financial technology, or Fintech as it is colloquially known. If you’ve been considering a career in finance but aren’t sure where to start, take a look at some of these high-paying finance jobs.

The following are the highest-paying finance jobs:

1. Investment banker (annual salary: $61,929)

Investment bankers manage the portfolios of companies and government agencies that invest in a variety of industries. These professionals assist clients in raising and investing capital in order to help the business achieve its financial growth objectives.

2. Information technology auditor (average salary: $63,412 per year)

IT auditors typically work for government agencies or private companies to ensure that the technology infrastructure meets compliance requirements as well as other enterprise IT requirements. They spend their days performing audits and should be skilled at it, which may necessitate certification.

3. Compliance analyst (average salary: $64,443)

A financial professional who audits a company for compliance with various governing agencies’ standards. Because long-term economic stability and financial growth rely on established standards, the finance industry is highly regulated. Compliance analysts examine data, processes, and financial infrastructure to ensure compliance with regulations.

4. Financial advisor (average salary: $66,931)

These are professionals who assist customers in identifying short- and long-term financial goals and directing them to appropriate products. An insurance advisor’s responsibilities include being knowledgeable about insurance products, collaborating closely with underwriters and risk assessors, and serving as a primary point of contact for clients.

5. Insurance advisor (average salary: $67,263)

Insurance advisors assist customers in locating the best insurance products to meet their long- and short-term insurance needs, as well as providing guidance on purchasing decisions for insurance for people, homes, automobiles, investments, and other purposes.

6. Financial analyst (average salary: $69,419)

Financial analysts sift through financial data to assist business stakeholders in making sound financial decisions. They work for financial institutions such as banks, funds, insurance companies, and others to support customers’ purchasing decisions and needs across the country.

7. Senior accountant (average salary: $72,639)

Senior accountants are typically at the top of an accounting hierarchy and are in charge of day-to-day accounting duties. They are responsible for budget adherence, meeting accounting goals, and overseeing corporate expenditures.

8. Hedge fund manager (average salary: $98,256)

Hedge fund managers have similar responsibilities to investment bankers, but they work with higher risk and reward portfolios for investors who pool their money to invest in hedge funds. Hedge fund managers must monitor markets in order to protect investors, so they are up early and leave the office late. Hedge fund investing is not typically a full-time job.

Highest Paying Jobs Without a Degree

From high school on, there is often pressure to pursue higher education, to obtain a bachelor’s, master’s, or doctorate degree that will lead directly to that high-paying job. This concept is deeply embedded in American culture, and many markets do require associate or bachelor degrees for entry-level positions. However, this does not work for everyone and can prevent people from pursuing perfectly accessible, essential work.

A Transportation & Distribution Manager with a median income of $94,730 should be the highest paying job without a degree.

Transportation and distribution managers plan, direct, and coordinate a wide range of activities related to the transportation, distribution, and storage of a wide range of materials and products. This career has a high median salary and job growth that is comparable to the national average. Working in this management position necessitates at least a high school diploma. Working in the industry for up to five years is required for advancement, but no on-the-job training is required.

Online Jobs No Experience

Online Jobs No ExperienceThe following are some online jobs that pay well and require no prior experience.

1. Data Entry Clerk (Average salary: $34,423)

Data entry clerks enter data from a spreadsheet, printed document, order form, or other source into another, usually digital, source, such as a database, computer program, or spreadsheet. They may also be in charge of verifying information and looking for errors. A financial account processing company, for example, may require data entry clerks to manually input or verify invoices or other bills for outside clients.

2. Proofreader or Copy Editor (Average salary: $46,113)

Proofreaders and copy editors are two positions with slightly different goals: to ensure that written text is error-free. Proofreaders are frequently the last set of eyes on a document before it is printed, published, or posted online, and they look for grammatical or style errors, incorrect formatting, or typos. Copy editors do similar work, but they may also make changes to sentences or paragraphs in a written piece to ensure accuracy and clarity.

3. Administrative, Virtual, or Executive Assistant (Average salary: $40,097)

Administrative assistants—or virtual assistants if the job is entirely online—might respond to emails and other messages, schedule meetings, prepare memos, maintain databases and filing, or perform any other clerical duties that an organization requires, depending on the employer.

Many administrative assistants can now work entirely online on a full- or part-time basis in an increasingly digital world. (However, not every administrative or executive assistant has only online responsibilities, so read any job description carefully before applying!)

4. Social Media Coordinator or Manager (Average Salary: $40,658 – $51,898

As the importance of a company’s online presence grows, organizations are increasingly in need of social media coordinators and managers to help manage their Twitter, Facebook, and other accounts.

Depending on the company, a social media coordinator or manager may be in charge of tasks such as planning and scheduling posts across social platforms, writing copy and designing graphics to accompany these posts, responding to audience comments and questions via social feeds, monitoring social performance, and developing and implementing social media marketing campaigns and strategies.

Remote social media manager and coordinator positions are available for a wide range of organizations, from small businesses to large corporations, and can be full-time, part-time, or freelance.

5. Graphic Designer (Average salary: $46,369)

Graphic designers create visuals that convey the ideas, messages, and aesthetics that an organization, brand, or individual is attempting to convey.

Graphic designers may work with words, images, or both, and create art digitally or convert handmade art to a digital medium.

Graphic designers can create almost any type of visual for a business, including logos, product packaging, infographics, social media images, and even elements of websites and software programs.

Some businesses may hire full-time or part-time designers to work on graphics for their own or their clients’ needs, or they may form relationships with freelancers or contractors whose work they admire.

6. Customer Service Representative (Average salary: $39,533)

Customer service representatives assist customers by phone, chat, or email and help them solve problems or answer questions about a company’s products or services.

This is one of the most common options available to people looking for online jobs. This job is ideal for people who enjoy interacting with others and can deal with disgruntled customers.

7. Sales Representative or Account Executive (Average Salary: $48,435)

Sales representatives and account executives, also known as salespeople and sales agents, sell products and services on their employer’s behalf.

Depending on the position, they may seek out and contact potential new customers, follow up on warm leads, engage in conversations with prospective customers to educate them about their company’s products or services, negotiate and close deals, and re-sign and upsell existing customers.

This position is ideal for those who want to work online while still interacting with a large number of people on a daily basis.

You can be hired on a full-time or part-time basis. A bachelor’s degree isn’t usually required to work as a sales representative, but you will need strong written and verbal communication skills, as well as persuasive skills.

Jobs Paying 20 An Hour

Work-from-home jobs paying $20 an hour may seem too good to be true if you’re a natural introvert. But they exist, and landing one is easier than you think. The following are some jobs that pay $20 per hour:

Proofreader

Virtual Assistant

Small Business Marketer

Bookkeeper

Website Developer

Freelance Writer

Online Tutor

Website Tester

Medical Transcriptionist

Jobs That Make 100k A Year

Jobs paying $100,000 or more typically necessitate a bachelor’s degree or higher. Physicians, surgeons, chief executives, lawyers, pharmacists, and dentists in the United States, for example, earn more than $100,000 per year on average, according to the Occupational Employment Statistics (OES) program. So do some engineers and scientists, such as astronomers and physicists.

But what if you want to make $100,000 per year without going to college for more than four years?

Some high-paying careers may only require two years or less of post-secondary education to put you on the path to earning more than six figures. According to the US Census Bureau, 9.8 percent of Americans over the age of 15 earned $100,000 or more in 2018. This equates to nearly 26 million people. You can become one of them with just a little training.

Some of these jobs include:

Computer and Information Systems Manager

Marketing Manager

Sales Manager

Human Resources Manager

Purchasing Manager

Air Traffic Controller

Medical or Health Services Manager

Computer Network Architect.

Jobs With High School Diploma

For those with a high school diploma, there are a plethora of well-paying and rewarding career options. Many of these jobs offer on-the-job training and do not necessitate specialized skill sets or a college education. If you’re looking for a job that doesn’t require more than a high school diploma, the jobs listed below will come in handy:

1. Community health care worker

Community health workers educate the general public about health and self-care. They may collaborate with the office of a social worker to provide healthcare information to those in need of medical counseling. They give back to their communities by working to improve the physical well-being of everyone they come into contact with.

2. Pharmacy technician

Pharmacy technicians dispense prescription drugs, medications, and other pharmaceutical products to customers in pharmacies. On a typical day, they may package and label pill bottles, advise customers on how to use certain medications, and process payments. Hospitals, drugstores, grocery stores, and assisted living facilities are all common places to work.

A year of accredited pharmacy technician training is required for pharmacy technicians. Some states require pharmacy technicians to be certified, and some employers prefer it.

3. Gaming manager

At casinos, gaming managers keep an eye on the gaming tables, dealers, and customers. They ensure that both employees and customers follow the rules of the establishment and play each game fairly. They oversee cash transactions, coordinate with security teams, and serve customers on a daily basis.

Without any training, gaming managers frequently obtain entry-level positions in a casino. After a promising employee is hired, most employers provide training.

4. Mail carrier

Letters and packages are collected and delivered by mail carriers to and from local businesses and residences. Mail carriers may walk, drive trucks, or drive cars, and they usually take the same route every day. They are federal employees who typically work for the United States Postal Service.

You must be a U.S. citizen, have a driver’s license, and have a clean driving record to work as a mail carrier. In addition, you must take and pass the written Postal Exam. Successful mail carriers can advance in their careers in a variety of ways.

5. Power plant operator

Power plant operators are responsible for monitoring, maintaining, and operating machinery and equipment in energy production facilities. They are in charge of ensuring that all processes and activities under their supervision are carried out safely and efficiently. They may work with nuclear reactors, electric generators, or water turbines, depending on their employer.

Aspiring power plant operators can complete vocational training at a trade school. Professionals working in nuclear facilities must obtain specialized certification. Applicants with two to five years of experience operating heavy machinery are preferred by the majority of employers.

6. Audiovisual technician

All of the equipment used in shows or presentations that include audio or visual elements is operated and maintained by audiovisual technicians. Microphones, speakers, projectors, screens, and soundboards are among the equipment. These professionals are in charge of setting up the equipment and removing it at the end of the event.

Self-education is common among audiovisual technicians. Some people may receive training by job shadowing or from a professional mentor. Technical skills for audiovisual technicians can also be learned through online courses or apprenticeships.

7. Ironworker

Ironworker’s design and install iron construction materials such as girders, beams, and sheet metal. They will weld and cut the metal, as well as use concrete and bolts to secure it in place.

Ironworkers receive their training through three to four years of apprenticeship, during which time they learn the tools of the trade through a combination of practice and mentoring. They must be physically fit, healthy, and able to use power tools.

9. Equipment operator

Heavy machinery is driven and operated by equipment operators. Operating forklifts, bulldozers, cranes, and excavators could be included. Construction companies, retail managers, and warehouse operators hire them.

Equipment operators can receive formal training through an apprenticeship or informal training from an experienced operator. Apprenticeships are usually three to four years long. The majority of employers will expect you to have a valid driver’s license.

Conclusion

The majority of low stress jobs that pay well without a degree are based on one’s hobbies. Massage therapists, freelance photographers, choreographers, makeup artists (theatrical and performance), hearing aid specialists, and computer support specialists are among the jobs that pay well while requiring less stress.

Although there are numerous low-stress jobs that pay well, we chose to highlight a few that we believe may be of interest to you.

It’s important to remember that being happy at work is dependent on a variety of factors, including your work environment, the nature of the job, and the state of your personal life.