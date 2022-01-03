MIT Free Online Courses For Students – See Details

The Massachusetts Institute of Technology undoubtedly tops our list of one of the most prestigious universities in America and in the world. However, given how selective this university is with admission coupled with the high cost of tuition, it is not exactly the most accessible institution. This is exactly why you will find this post on MIT free online courses quite informative.

You get to gain some knowledge, completely free of charge, from one of the most prominent institutions in the world! Read on to learn more about MIT free online courses.

MIT OpenCourseWare

What is MIT OpenCourseWare? Well, let’s start with a little background. The Massachusetts Institute of Technology co-founded edX, an education non-profit, with Harvard in 2012 and to provide free courses for everyone!

The university has made all of the instructional resources from its undergraduate and graduate-level courses available online for free, allowing anyone with an internet connection to experience over 2,000 MIT courses through MIT OpenCourseWare.

MIT EDx

You can either opt to learn through MIT OpenCourseWare or on MIT edx. If you opt to learn through edX, many programs will provide you with a more typical classroom experience, including video lectures, community involvement in discussion forums, and (in premium versions) graded assignments and a completion certificate that you can post on LinkedIn or your resume.

MIT Free Online Courses

Here are a few of the most popular Massachusetts Institute of Technology courses that you can take for free online. For more, check out MIT Opencourseware and the 200+ courses available through edX, which cover everything from computer science to social policy.

1, Machine Learning with Python: from Linear Models to Deep Learning

This course will take you about 15 weeks to complete, and it’s completely free, although you will have to pay $300 for a verified certificate.

This free course on machine learning with Python provides an in-depth overview of the area of machine learning. Students will learn about everything from linear models to deep learning and reinforcement learning through hands-on Python projects.

2, Introduction to Computer Science and Programming Using Python

This course will take you about 9 weeks to complete, and it’s completely free, although you will have to pay $75 for a verified certificate you can attach to your resume.

This is an introductory course, and it will teach you Python, simple algorithms, testing and debugging, and data structures. You’ll also receive a quick overview of algorithm complexity.

3, Global Africa: Creative Cultures

This course is self-paced, and it’s completely free; you can get a verified certificate too completely free.

Students may study Africa’s material and visual culture via dynamic perspectives (anthropology, history, and social theory) in this course and analyze how the continent’s literary, musical, and artistic products interface with global politics.

4, Art, Craft, Science

This is also another MIT Free Online Course, and it is also completely self-paced. In this course, students investigate crafts — or artworks designed to be utilized as well as admired — via historical, theoretical, and anthropological views through MIT OpenCourseWare. The course investigates the development, consumption, commercialization, and value of crafts in the past and present.

5, Shaping Work of the Future

This course will take you about 8 weeks to complete, and it’s completely free, although you will have to pay $49 for a verified certificate.

In this course, students are given the opportunity to investigate the interaction between new technology, work, and society in order to establish action plans for workforce improvement. Students will approach class themes from the viewpoint of labor and employment policy in the United States and across the world, and they will understand how civic institutions may leverage the benefits of new technologies to improve equality of opportunity, social inclusion, and shared prosperity.

6, COVID-19 in Slums & Informal Settlements: Guidelines & Responses

This course will take you about 4 weeks to complete, and it’s completely free, although you will have to pay $29 for a verified certificate.

This course investigates the effects of the COVID-19 in impoverished communities where principles like social isolation, social distance, and frequent hand washing are not feasible.

The course aims to answer that issue by bringing together specialists from various backgrounds (academics, community leaders, governmental officials, and so on).

7, Tools for Academic Engagement in Public Policy

This course will take you about 3 weeks to complete, and it’s completely free, although you will have to pay $199 for a verified certificate.

In this course, you will understand the complicated and technological nature of public policies and the need for scientists and engineers to collaborate with politicians to provide scientifically sound answers to public concerns.

8, The Iterative Innovation Process

This course requires about an 8-week time commitment, and it’s completely free, although you will have to pay $99 for a verified certificate.

This course explains the iterative innovation process applicable to both businesses and individuals. Students will study the interdependence between markets, implementation, and technology, as well as how to identify opportunities in each of these areas. Students will construct an innovation process model using real-world examples and activities throughout the course.

9, Evaluating Social Programs

This course requires about a 6- week time commitment, and it’s completely free, although you will have to pay $99 for a verified certificate.

In this course, students will learn why randomized assessments are important, as well as how to manage and evaluate their quality. They’ll learn about frequent evaluation design problems, fundamental components of a well-designed randomized assessment, methodologies for assessing and interpreting data, and more through lectures and case studies.

10, Becoming a More Equitable Educator: Mindsets and Practices

This course requires about 10 weeks of time commitment with free auditing. A verified certificate for this course will cost $49.

In this course, students will learn about attitudes and practices that create a more equitable learning environment and, in particular, help underprivileged students succeed in this education and teacher training course. Participants will investigate educational inequalities, use case studies to visualize community change, and practice acting in tough situations.

11, Supply Chain Analytics

This course requires about 15 weeks of time commitment with free auditing. A verified certificate for this course will cost $119.

This is a hands-on business and management course which focuses on the application of basic supply chain analytics approaches and modeling — including statistics, regression, optimization, and probability. Students will be prepared for the common methods and tools they may encounter in their supply chain studies or practice.

12, Policy for Science, Technology, and Innovation

This course requires about 8 weeks of time commitment with free auditing. A verified certificate for this course will cost $149.

In this course, students will investigate the science and technology innovation system, with a focus on public policy and the federal government’s role in research and development. Case studies, as well as the foundations of economic growth theory, innovation systems theory, and innovation organization theory, will be used in the class. Students will go from fundamental techniques to advanced knowledge.

How Can I Use The MIT Courses Online That Are Free

The Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) has gone online for the first time, introducing Open Course Ware (OCW), a free and open educational resource. The Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) has gone online for the first time, introducing its Open Course Ware (OCW), a free and open educational resource for teachers, students, and self-learners worldwide.

There are several advantages to using MIT’s OpenCourseWare. It publishes MIT course materials that do not need registration and are not a degree or certificate-granting activity. As a result, there is no difficulty. But keep in mind that you will not have any interaction with the MIT faculty. So, if there is something about the course that you do not comprehend, you are on your own.

To have access to these free courses, simply visit the MIT OpenCourseWare and register for free.

How To Do Homeschool With Free MIT Online Courses

Is it possible to homeschool with MIT free online courses? Yes, it is. All you’ve to do is is visit MIT Highlights. MIT Highlights for High School is an open educational resource created by MIT OpenCourseWare that offers free classroom resources to high school educators, students, and parents.

The materials are derived from a variety of sources, including:

Undergraduate classes at MIT

MIT academics who have developed course materials expressly for high school students

MIT’s outreach initiatives for high school students

In general, the resources are aimed at high school juniors and seniors. However, determined students younger than this age group may enjoy and gain from these classes as well.

The website is divided into two parts: Subjects and Exam Preparation. The Subjects area is organized by subjects that you will most likely face in high schools, such as mathematics, physics, and biology. There is a wide range of information available within each of these areas, including laboratories, courses, and video resources.

MIT College

Massachusetts Institute of Technology, founded in 1861, is a private research institute in Cambridge, Massachusetts. By combining teaching and research with a major focus on solving real-world issues, MIT established a new type of autonomous educational institution. MIT has 30 departments spread over 5 colleges that are pioneering innovative forms of learning on campus.

With over 1,067 Faculty members, MIT continues to play an important role in molding the future of undergraduate and graduate students by serving as advisors, mentors, coaches, committee members, and much more. Furthermore, the Institute’s board of trustees includes 78 distinguished professionals from research, engineering, education, industry, and other fields. Furthermore, the faculty members maintain a global level of competence in their fields.

Numerous degree-granting programs, as well as multidisciplinary centers, laboratories, and programs, are housed within the academic departments and institutes. MIT’s student body of 11,520 in 2019-20 included 458 international undergraduate students and 2873 international graduate students from all 50 states.

MIT also provides a variety of executive and professional programs for entrepreneurs, executives, managers, and technical professionals, both on-campus and online. Many MIT employees are prominent international scholars from all over the world. MIT is located in the center of one of the most active innovations and entrepreneurial hotspots in the world — Cambridge.

MIT is regarded as one of the top universities in the world, having produced 95 Nobel laureates, 59 National Medal of Science recipients, 29 National Medal of Technology and Innovation recipients, 77 MacArthur Fellows, and 15 A. Winners of the M. Turing Award

MIT Campus

MIT is located on the north side of the Charles River Basin in Cambridge, Massachusetts. The school is less than 6 miles from Logan International Airport and is only three miles from two major interstate roads.

The Massachusetts Institute of Technology is about a 20-minute walk from downtown Boston and a 30–40-minute walk from Harvard University, which is immediately over the river from the campus.

The Massachusetts Institute of Technology is, in a sense, a self-contained student town. The sheer splendor of everything at MIT would surely astound the average person. It’s spread out across 168 acres and contains everything a student might want. On-campus, there are around 20 research centers that investigate themes as diverse as cancer research, ocean engineering, and army nanotechnologies. The infrastructure is first-rate, with state-of-the-art facilities for over 30 sports and other leisure activities. With over 3 million books spanning a wide range of disciplines, the 24-hour libraries are unquestionably among the greatest in the world.

MIT Courses Catalog

Course numbers and abbreviations at MIT refer to courses of study leading to particular academic degrees, as well as the departments or programs that award such degrees. Course 6 refers to the Department of Electrical Engineering and Computer Science, for example. Subjects are what most people think of as courses, i.e., a set of classes delivered over the course of an academic year.

Some of the most popular courses at MIT are Aeronautics and Astronautics, Brain and Cognitive Sciences, Civil and Environmental Engineering, and Health Sciences and Technology.

MIT Degrees

The most popular degree at MIT are Computer Science; Mechanical Engineering; Mathematics, General; Physics, General; Aerospace, Aeronautical, and Astronautical/Space Engineering, General; Bioengineering and Biomedical Engineering; Econometrics and Quantitative Economics.

Aerospace engineering is the oldest and most regarded in the United States; it has become one of the most sought-after majors at MIT for this and many other reasons. Students will be prepared to work in commercial, telecommunications, and military aircraft.

MIT Cost

The Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) is widely recognized as one of the world’s most prominent universities, with alumni earning some of the highest wages. According to PayScale research, MIT graduates are the second highest-earning employees in the country, with early-career incomes of around $83,600 on average and mid-career wages of around $150,400 on average.

Earning an MIT credential, on the other hand, necessitates strong academic requirements as well as a hefty financial expenditure. Today, the annual cost of attending MIT is around $73,160. However, how much a student pays to acquire an MIT credential can vary greatly, and many students wind up paying significantly less.

For the 2019–2020 academic year, the overall cost of attending MIT is $73,160, which includes $53,450 for tuition, $10,430 for housing, $5,960 for food expenditures, $2,160 for personal expenses, $820 for books and supplies, and $340 for the school’s student living fee.

Conclusion

A review of MIT’s tuition, will make you appreciate the availability of these free MIT online courses. Most of these courses are self-paced, and if you are consistent, you will be able to complete them in no time. We propose that you make the most of this chance. Best wishes!