Next Generation Law International Scholarships in UK

As part of its commitment to support the next generation of legal academics, the University of Kent has introduced the Next Generation Law Scholarships in the UK. The scholarship can be applied for, for the academic year 2022-2023.

All students, be it international or domestic, are eligible to apply for this grant. The candidates will be selected based on academic and intellectual quality of their research proposal. An annual stipend worth £15,609 will be presented to the selected ones.

The University of Kent is a semi-collegiate public research university striving to build vigorously on its close ties within Europe and develop more comprehensive international relationships. It is ranked 17th in the UK for research intensity.

Why study at the University of Kent? It is a leading university with inspirational teaching staff, excellent student satisfaction, and a reputation for world-class research. The students have access to all the University resources, with everything they need to enjoy student life and help them in their studies. It is awarded Gold, the highest rating in the UK Government’s Teaching Excellence Framework, and a global reputation for excellence.

Application Deadline: The application deadline is 14th February 2022.

Brief Description

University or Organization: University of Kent

Department: NA

Course Level: Master

Award: £15,609

Number of Awards: 3

Access Mode: Online

Nationality: International

The award can be taken in the United Kingdom.

Eligibility

Eligible Countries: All UK national students and international students can both apply.

Eligible Course or Subjects: Students can apply for a PhD programme in sociolegal studies, law and the humanities, critical approaches to law, law and political economy, law and health, law and intellectual property, law, science, and technology at Kent.

Eligibility Criteria: To be eligible, the applicants must meet all the following/given criteria:

The applicants must have research proposals of the highest quality.

How to Apply

How to Apply: Students must first complete their admission application on the university portal.

Supporting Documents: The students are required to present the following documents to the university:

details of your previous studies

research proposal (usually between 1000-3000 words)

contact information for two referees

evidence of proficiency in English, where applicable

Admission Requirements: The applicants must have a British first or second-class honors degree in a relevant or appropriate subject or the equivalent from an internationally recognized institution.

Language Requirement: The students must submit scores of the following English language proficiency tests:

IELTS – 6.5

CAE/CPE – 176

PTE –63

TOEFL IBT – 90

Benefits

The candidates selected will be provided course fees (at the Home and EU/International rate) and a stipend for living costs at the UK research council rate (£15,609 2021/22 rate) for the duration of their PhD study at Kent.

Apply Now