Subject International Scholarships at University of Reading, UK

International students are presented with an opportunity to deepen their skills, gain competencies, and further their professional journey in the UK with the help of the Subject Scholarships offered by the University of Reading for the academic year 2022-2023.

This scholarship is awarded to international and domestic students by most schools listed under the University of Reading for a master’s degree qualification. Students must hold an acceptance letter from the university to be eligible for this award and gain funding up to £4,000 for their education.

The University of Reading is a public university that supports teaching-learning and research in the university by developing and promoting access to information resources and also to contributing to the broader world of scholarship and the transfer of knowledge by collaborating and cooperating with other organizations.

Why study at the University of Reading? The University of Reading is a strong university internationally recognized for the quality of its teaching and learning. It is one of the best research universities in the UK and is committed to continuous innovation and investment in the future of its students. Students receive first-class supervision from leading experts in your research area.

Application Deadline: This scholarship application will be accepted in two rounds, closing on 1st March 2022 and 15th June 2022, respectively.

Brief Description

University or Organization: University of Reading

Department: NA

Course Level: Master

Award: £4,000

Number of Awards: NA

Access Mode: Online

Nationality: Domestic and International

The award can be taken in the UK.

Eligibility

Eligible Countries: All home country nationals and students of the Republic of Ireland, along with other overseas students, are eligible to apply.

Eligible Course or Subjects: Students can undertake a master study programme in any preferred subject at Reading.

Eligibility Criteria: To be eligible, the applicants must meet all the following/given criteria:

The applicants must have received an offer of admission to one of the university’s master’s courses.

How to Apply

How to Apply: Students can apply for master’s programmes directly through the university’s online application system. The scholarship application form will be made available to eligible students via the theme@reading applicant portal and will be accessible up until the closing date.

Supporting Documents: The students are required to present the following documents to the university:

Full transcripts of all degree programmes taken

Contact details for two academic/professional references

Statement of purpose

A copy of your passport

Admission Requirements: Applicants are required to have an excellent undergraduate honors degree (or equivalent from a university outside the UK).

Language Requirement: The students must submit scores of the following English language proficiency tests:

IELTS – 7.0

Benefits

The selected international and UK / Republic of Ireland students will be awarded £4,000 and £2,000.

Apply Now