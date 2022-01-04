10 Top Scholarships in Canada for International Students

Financial aid is necessary for many students, especially those who aim to pursue their studies and who are planning careers that take many years of education beyond the undergraduate level. Scholarships are the most wanted form of financial aid, most of them are merit-based or awards for certain achievements.

Moreover, scholarships have so many benefits on students’ education and career goals, they remove financial barriers allowing students with financial problems to pursue their studies, also a merit-based scholarship is a prove of exceptional ability is a specific realm that can impress future employers.

Canada is one of the most desired destinations for students from all over the world. The Canadian government, Canadian universities, and some other organizations provide scholarships to international students with outstanding academic achievement, every year to support them financially as studying abroad doesn’t come cheap.

It exists so many scholarships but in this article, we’ve rounded up 10 scholarships in Canada for international students.

Lester B. Pearson fully funded Scholarship Program for International Students at the University of Toronto:

The Lester B. Pearson International Scholarship Program at the University of Toronto is one of the prestigious international scholarships in Canada. It’s determined to recognize international students with outstanding academic achievement, creativity, and leadership potential.

Each year, about 37 applicants can benefit from this scholarship, which covers tuition, books, incidental fees, and also full residence support for four years.

To be qualified to apply for the Pearson international scholarship program you have to be an international student, in your final year of secondary school or freshly graduated and going to begin your studies at the University of Toronto after your graduation.

University of British Columbia International Leader of Tomorrow (ILOT)

Scholarships Karen McKellar International Leader of Tomorrow Award is a need-based scholarship, offered by the University of British Columbia (UBC) to outstanding international students with superior academic achievements. It recognizes international undergraduate students who demonstrate superior educational achievement, leadership skills, involvement in student

affairs, and community service.

Scholarship Beneficiaries receive awards proportional to financial needs which are determined by tuition, fees, and living coast, minus the financial contribution of the candidate and their family.

To be eligible for this award you need to be an international student who will study in Canada on a Canadian study permit, applying for your first undergraduate degree, entering the University of British Columbia from a recognized secondary school, college, or other universities, also you must meet the UBC’s admission requirement and prove that your financial situation may otherwise prevent you from pursuing a UBC degree.

Vanier Canadian Graduate Scholarships:

The Vanier Canada Graduate Scholarships were established in order to attract and retain world-class doctoral students and to establish Canada as an international center of excellence in research and higher education.

VCS supports students with both leadership skills and outstanding scholarly achievement in graduate studies in social sciences and humanities, natural sciences and engineering, and health.

The scholarship is open to Canadian students, permanent residents of Canada, as well as foreign students pursuing a Ph.D. Degree at eligible Canadian Universities.

University of Winnipeg President’s Scholarship for International Students:

The University of Winnipeg President’s Scholarship for World Leaders is granted to international students who want to enter any of the University’s divisions for the first time (English Language Program (ELP), Professional, Applied Continuing Education (PACE),

Undergraduate, Graduate, Collegiate).

For the applicants to be eligible for this scholarship, they must have two main criteria: they must be participating in activities that may prove their leadership skills, and apply for the scholarship by the deadline date.

University of Calgary International Entrance Scholarships:

The University of Calgary International Entrance Scholarship is one of the prestigious international scholarships in Canada. It recognizes the outstanding achievement of a foreign student beginning their undergraduate studies. The criteria include both academic excellence and outside the classroom’s accomplishments.

Applicants must be foreign new students registered full-time in an undergraduate degree program that starts in the Fall term. To be taken into consideration, the student must present a minimum GPA of 3.20 and have satisfied the university’s English Language Proficiency requirement.

MasterCard Foundation Scholarships at McGill University Canada for African Students:

The MasterCard Foundation Scholars Program at McGill University offers a scholarship dedicated to students who are residents and citizens of sub-Saharan African counties (even French-speaking students) and come from a challenging socioeconomic background. These students must demonstrate exceptional academic achievement and have leadership abilities.

The scholarship duration is four years and the will receive a holistic set of financial, academic, and social support.

Humber International Entrance Scholarships:

Humber College offers partial renewable tuition scholarships for all NEW students including international students who want to pursue undergraduate and master degrees at Humber College in Toronto Canada.

The scholarship value range from $1500-$4000 depending on the student’s GPA on admission, to be eligible for renewal they must maintain a minimum average of 80%.

Humber awards degree scholarships to graduating high school students who haven’t attended college or school, nor studied in Humber’s EAP program, based on their academic achievement with a minimum of 75% final admission average.

York University International Student Scholarships:

York University is offering two different scholarships: the Global Leader of Tomorrow Scholarships and the International Entrance Scholarships of Distinction, for international students hoping to take full-time undergraduate at the University of York.

The scholarships are renewable for three years of full-time undergraduate study, their value vary depending on the scholarship:

Global Leader of Tomorrow Scholarship: $80,000 ($20,000 x 4 years)

International Entrance award: $140,000 ($35,000 x 4 years)

University of Manitoba Graduate Fellowships:

The University of Manitoba offers more than $2 million in University Graduate Fellowships, via the Faculty of Graduate Studies, every year for full-time graduate students pursuing a Master’s or Ph.D. Who have shown outstanding academic accomplishment.

To be eligible for this Scholarship Program the student must have a minimum admission GPA of 3.0, and admitted as a full-time student without provision or have cleared provisional admission as a Ph.D.’s or Master student in a graduate program at the University of Manitoba.

Algonquin College Undergraduate Scholarship for International Students:

Algonquin College is offering international highly qualified students the Algonquin College Undergraduate Scholarship for International Students which is a Partial Funding,

Bachelors/Undergraduate, international scholarship for students who want to pursue their studies in subjects available in the university.

To benefit from this scholarship, program the applicant must be an international student and accepted into their program for the upcoming academic semester and completed all conditions.