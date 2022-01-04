Dalhousie University International Scholarships, Canada

Dalhousie University is currently offering financial aid positions (the Killam Predoctoral Scholarships) for excellent graduate students in thesis-based programs.

Dalhousie University is one of the most welcoming universities in north America with more than 18,100 international students. Moreover, Dalhousie is one of Canada’s best research universities where students get the chance to work closely with leader faculties in different fields to conduct more than $180 million in research pear year.

Description:

University: Dalhousie University

Department: NA

Course Level: Masters and doctoral

Award: Up to $10000 per term in addition to a relocation allowance

Number of Awards: NA

Access Mode: Online

Nationality: International ( including Canada )

The award can be taken in Canada

Application Deadline: January 15, 2022

Eligible fields: sciences, humanities, engineering, and social sciences

Eligibility Criteria:

To be eligible, the candidate must fill all the criteria:

Both Canadian and International applicants are eligible.

Applicants should have also applied for funding from relevant provincial and national or international agencies. As For Canadians, this can include NSHRF, NSERC, NSGS, SSHRC, CIHR, etc, as applicable to their discipline. For international applicants, they are expected to have applied for provincial scholarships (NSGS, etc.) as well as national/international awards.

Scholars must be eligible to receive scholarship support for at least 24 months. Which means that at the Master’s level, only new students will be considered. And At a Doctoral level, only those who have spent less than two years in program by May 1stof the award year will be considered.

How to Apply:

Candidates can submit their applications form online application or print. then, they have to complete the application form.

Documents: reference letters, Submit transcripts, and other supplementary documentation.

Admission Requirements:

Students should have the following requirements:

Four-year Bachelor’s or masters degree

Minimum grade point average (GPA) of 3.0 (B average) in the last 60 credit hours of study

A Degree granted by university of recognized standing

Language Requirement: Applicants whom native language is not English must prove their capacity to pursue a graduate-level program in English for admission. But The language competency test can be waived if the applicant has completed a degree at a recognized university with English as a language of instruction in a country where English is one of the national languages.

Benefits:

Master’s (Level 1): $6666.66 per term plus ITF (international students) plus relocation allowance (if applicable)

Doctoral (Level 2): $10000 per term plus relocation allowance (if applicable) plus President’s Award for two years.

Please visit the official website for more details:

https://www.dal.ca/faculty/gradstudies/funding/appprocres/scholarshiprefs/killam.html