FirstBank Arizona reaches $1B in assets, loans

With places in Goodyear, Glendale and Solar Metropolis West, FirstBank has proven double-digit progress in belongings, deposits and earnings within the third quarter over totals from the identical interval final 12 months.

Throughout FirstBank’s Arizona branches, belongings grew by 14.3% from $975.9 million to $1.1 billion in comparison with the identical interval final 12 months. Arizona loans elevated by 15.7% from $925.1 million to $1.1 billion, and deposits elevated by 41.5%, additionally surpassing the $1 billion mark.

“FirstBank in Arizona delivered a powerful efficiency throughout the third quarter, and I’m grateful to our prospects, staff, and group members who’ve continued to indicate us belief throughout this progress,” mentioned Humphrey Shin, FirstBank Phoenix Market president. “Sustaining that belief and dedication will proceed to be a motivating issue for us as we glance to complete the 12 months sturdy.”

This quarter, FirstBank officers mentioned its nonprofit, One Tree Planted, resulted in 50,000 timber planted throughout Arizona, Colorado and California between June 1 and Aug. 31. They planted timber for each FirstBank Bloom Package deal opened.

Moreover, FirstBank strengthened its relationship with the Phoenix Mercury by presenting a $5,000 scholarship, with the assistance of Sophie Cunningham, to a neighborhood pupil for school schooling.

FirstBank’s belongings throughout all markets on the finish of September grew to $27.4 billion, up 16.3% from the identical interval in 2020, and complete deposits jumped to $25.1 billion, exceeding final 12 months’s third-quarter deposits by an excellent 20%. Web earnings grew by 29.6% year-over-year to $222.5 million, whereas web loans grew 4.4% year-over-year to $13.5 billion.

“Banking for good isn’t only a slogan for us, it’s a honest motivation,” mentioned FirstBank CEO Jim Reuter. “We’ve been happy to assist our group navigate the turbulence of the pandemic and look ahead to popping out the opposite facet stronger than earlier than.”

