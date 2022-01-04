Gregg County farmers may be eligible for emergency loans

Gregg County farmers could also be eligible for emergency loans from the US Division of Agriculture for producers recovering from pure disasters till August of subsequent 12 months.

The USDA is contemplating loans for producers in 23 Texas counties affected by drought, together with Camp, Hopkins, Titus, Wooden, Franklin, Knox, Upshur, Baylor, Harrison, Marion, Smith, Delta, Haskell, Morris, Stonewall, Foard, Hunt, Rains, Throckmorton, Gregg, King, Pink River and Van Zandt counties.

“In line with the U.S. Drought Monitor, these counties suffered from a drought depth worth throughout the rising season of 1) D2 Drought-Extreme for 8 or extra consecutive weeks or 2) D3 Drought-Excessive or D4 Drought-Distinctive.” a USDA assertion on the act mentioned.

A D1 USDA drought classification describes droughts with abnormally dry situations with brief time period dryness and “lingering water deficits,” in accordance with the Nationwide Drought Mitigation Middle on the College of Nebraska-Lincoln. Droughts with a D3 or D4 classification sometimes present indicators of main to widespread crop losses and water shortages or emergencies.

“Emergency loans can be utilized to fulfill numerous restoration wants together with the alternative of important gadgets similar to gear or livestock, reorganization of a farming operation or the refinance of sure money owed. FSA will assessment the loans based mostly on the extent of losses, safety out there and reimbursement potential.” the assertion mentioned.

