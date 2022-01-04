Masters Tuition Fees for International Students in UK

Are you wondering how much you would need to have in order to be able to afford the Masters Tuition Fees for study in UK? This article provides information of the tuition costs for study in the UK.

The United Kingdom is one of the most renowned international study destinations globally. It attracts more than 450,000 foreign students every year, thanks to top research methods, modern teaching methods, state of the art facilities, and an unmatched offer of study programs at Bachelor’s, Master’s, and PhD level.

However, the United Kingdom is not one of the cheapest foreign study destinations. If you wish to have the perfect study experience overseas, you need to plan your budget very well.

Do not restrict your search to study options in London because you will discover a lot of cheap degree programs in other parts of the country also. You will notice substantial differences between Masters Tuition Fees in England, Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland.

Masters Tuition Fees for Home Students vs. Tuition for International Students

Before taking a look at average tuition costs, let us give clarification to a few aspects, like the disparity between home and international students:

Tuition for home students typically applies to scholars from the United Kingdom, the European Union (EU), and the European Economic Area (EEA). At state-owned universities, these tuition fees are much lesser when put in comparison to those charged by private institutions. This group of scholars can also put in for student loans that partially or fully provide the cost of their degree.

Tuition for international students applies to all international scholars who are not from the United Kingdom, EU, or EEA. For them, tuition expenses are higher, typically two or three times higher. This group of scholars cannot put in for student loans and should find other ways to pay for their studies (e.g. scholarship awards, grants, bank loans, family assistance).

But there’s a catch: owing to Brexit, 2020 was the last year when EU/EEA scholars could pay the same Masters Tuition Fees as UK nationals. From 1 August 2021 forwards, they will be in the same class as present foreign students, which mean greater tuition fees and no access to student loans. Find out more about tuition fees in the UK after Brexit.

Another thing to bear in mind is that privately-owned universities have higher expenses and often charge the same tuition for all candidates: home, EU/EEA, and non-EU/EEA.

Masters Tuition Fees in England

Average tuition fees for Master’s degree programs in England vary from 5,000 to more than 30,000 GBP each year, but expenses can get significantly higher depending on the institution and the program you intend to attend.

Fees for fields like Business, Engineering or Computer Science can be significantly higher in comparison to fees for fields like Education, Journalism or Humanities.

Typically, yearly tuition fees don’t differ so much between undergraduate and graduate programs in England.

Masters Tuition Fees in Scotland

Scottish universities charge a broad range of tuition fees. You can find some programs that begin at 500–1,000 GBP per year and others that reach 17,000 GBP per year or more. Private universities can be even costlier.

As stated at the start of this article, EU/EEA candidates no longer have any advantages or assistances because of Brexit. This implies that the fees we have just mentioned apply to them also. To reduce the expenses of your studies, think about applying for a scholarship.

Masters Tuition Fees in Wales

Welsh universities can charge tuition fees varying from between 1,000 and more than 17,000 GBP per year for both undergraduate and graduate degree programs. Check the most recent funding opportunities from the Welsh government to further fund your studies.

Masters Tuition Fees in Northern Ireland

The state of affairs in Northern Ireland is not so different from that in Scotland and Wales. Tuition fees begin at around 1,000–2,000 GBP per year and can go over 17,000–18,000 GBP per year. Private universities are typically even more costly. Find out more more concerning student financial support in Northern Ireland.

Tuition fees at top-ranked universities

Below is a list of average tuition fees at the top-rated UK universities:

University of Oxford – average tuition fees of 11,000 GBP per year

University of Cambridge – tuition fees between 10,000 – 13,000 GBP per year

Imperial College London – average tuition fees of 11,000 GBP per year

University College London – tuition fees between 11,000 – 16,000 GBP per year

London School of Economics and Political Science – tuition fees between 14,000 – 18,000 GBP per year

Funding and financial support at UK universities

Scholarships

Grants

Student loans

Rent subsidies

