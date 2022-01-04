Pennsylvanians have until Jan. 15 to enroll in health insurance exchange

Pennsylvanians have till Jan. 15 to enroll on Pennie and different state-based and federal insurance coverage market exchanges to acquire medical insurance protection for 2022.



Protection for brand new enrollees begins Feb. 1.

“The historic 13.6 million individuals who have enrolled in a medical insurance plan to this point this era reveals that the demand and wish for inexpensive well being care stays excessive,” Xavier Becerra, state Well being and Human Companies secretary, mentioned in a press release.

At present, roughly 344,000 Pennsylvanians are enrolled by way of Pennie. The bulk qualify for subsidies to scale back the price of protection, state officers mentioned. Nationwide, greater than 90 % of customers have acquired federal subsidies to cowl the price of care.

Those that plan to re-enroll of their present protection plan are additionally inspired to go to {the marketplace} throughout open enrollment. Plans and subsidies can change from 12 months to 12 months. Particular person protection premiums elevated 0.2 % in Pennsylvania from 2021.

Nationwide, 213 issuers are providing protection by way of the federal market, 32 extra issuers than final 12 months, and in Pennsylvania, 25 counties have a brand new insurer on {the marketplace} for 2022

Pennsylvanians with insurance coverage questions are inspired to go to https://pennie.com/join/ or name Pennie buyer care. In addition they can go to https://pennie.com/be taught/learn-overview/ to be taught extra in regards to the state’s medical insurance alternate.

