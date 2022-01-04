Ted Rogers MBA Black Graduate Leadership Awards, Canada 2022/2023

Ryerson university is Canada’s national leader in career-oriented, innovative education and is definitely a university in movement. A distinctive and urban university with a focus on innovation and entrepreneurship. Ryerson is the most popular university in Ontario for the number of seats available, and has a growing worldwide reputation among business and community leaders. Ryerson provides plus than 100 different programs for graduate and undergraduate students.

The number of researchers funded by external sources has been doubled in the last four years at Ryerson university. The G. Raymond Chang School of Continuing Education is Canada’s primary supplier of university-based adult education.

The university’s commitment to entrepreneurship and innovation is represented most prominently by the Digital Media Zone, a place where students can collaborate and bring their digital ideas to market.

About the scholarship:

Host University: Ryerson University;

Host Country: Canada;

Study Level: MBA;

Scholarship Type: Partial Funding;

Scholarship Worth: 10,000$ annually;

Eligible Countries: International Students;

Subjects available: Business Administration;

Application Deadline: February 2, 2022

The Ted Rogers MBA Black Graduate Leadership Scholarships are available for national and international full-time or part-time candidates (3-5 course credits each semester) for the Master of Business Administration degrees who have been admitted to advance graduate study. Those applicants must be studying at the Ted Rogers School of Management during the 2022-2023 academic year and identify as Black.

The scholarship requirements are on the basis of leadership, commitment to the community, and financial need. A $10,000 grant each year for three years that will be awarded to each student.

Scholarship Benefits:

Non-spendable grant award proceeds to support up to three (3) $10,000 scholarships per year beginning in the 2022-2023 academic year. The scholarship funds are to be accessed by qualifying students during the fall or winter semesters.

Eligibility requirements:

Applicants are either Canadian national citizens, a permanent or landed refugee, or approved as a protected person and admitted to the full-time Ted Rogers MBA program or the full-time MBA Flex program.

Application process:

A 500 word community involvement and leadership statement;

Submit a completed financial need budget form;

Sign the statement.

After being admitted to the MBA program, each student must successfully apply for the PDFTed Rogers MBA Black Graduate Leadership Awards, opens in a new window that consists of a 500-word statement, a budget form and a declaration.

From there, applicants should also scan and submit this form to mba@ryerson.ca with the subject line “Ted Rogers MBA Black Graduate Leadership Award” by February 18, 2022, the date of first consideration. Scholarship requests will continue to be evaluated on a rolling schedule after the first consideration limit date, according to the availability of funds.

Please visit the official website for more details:

https://www.ryerson.ca/mba/admissions/funding/