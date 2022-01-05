Applications open soon for academic scholarships, loans

Jewish Federation of St. Louis distributes quite a lot of educational scholarships and interest-free loans to St. Louis space college students. These scholarships are open to residents of the higher St. Louis metropolitan space, with a choice given to Jewish candidates.

The functions open Jan. 10 and have to be submitted by April 14. Apply on-line at https://stlouisgraduates.academicworks.com/opportunities/4338

The Lentin Scholarship Fund

Established by Scott Lentin

Gives scholarships of as much as $10,000 to highschool juniors and seniors demonstrating monetary want who’ve accomplished secondary college and are enrolling in full-time undergraduate diploma applications or vocational applications at accredited nonprofit faculties or universities. Choice given to candidates of any religion related to the Jewish group and first-generation faculty college students.

The Benjamin D. and Mirian Pessin Schooling Help Fund

Established in reminiscence of Benjamin D. Pessin and Miriam Pessin by members of their instant household

Gives $2,500 scholarships to certified Jewish college students demonstrating scholastic achievement and monetary want pursuing a enterprise diploma.

The Ruth Greenberg Memorial Fund fir Rabbinical Coaching

Established by the late Ruth Greenberg

Gives $2,500 scholarships for rabbinical coaching for St. Louis residents demonstrating monetary want and intent to pursue a profession within the rabbinate.

The Sam A. Kessler Memorial Scholarship

Established by pals of the late Sam A. Kessler

Gives a $1,000 scholarship for a neighborhood legislation college scholar demonstrating monetary want and a willingness to contribute their time and expertise to the Jewish group. Candidates should have resided within the St. Louis metropolitan space for a minimum of 10 years.

Join along with your group each morning.

The Richard L. Levis, Jr. Memorial Scholarship Fund

Established in reminiscence of Richard L. Levis, Jr. by his widow, Barbara Rosen

Gives as much as $1,000 in scholarship cash to Missouri space faculty or college college students demonstrating scholastic achievement and monetary want.

The Blanche and Irving Miller Scholarship Fund

Established via a bequest from the property of Blanche and Irving Miller

Gives $1,000 scholarships to deserving and certified college students enrolled in accredited faculties or universities who’re pursuing undergraduate or graduate levels in skilled fields.

The L. Allen Zorensky Tremendous Arts Mortgage Fund

Awards interest-free loans to college students pursuing an schooling in positive arts or different arts at a post-secondary degree at a acknowledged accredited educational establishment. Mortgage recipients should signal a promissory notice during which the recipient agrees to repay the mortgage, in full, inside 5 years of commencement.

Awardees will likely be notified no later than April 28.

Please direct questions concerning any of those scholarships from the Jewish Federation of St. Louis to Karen Sher at 314-442-3824 or [email protected].

Sign up for Your Morning Light

Source