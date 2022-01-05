Pakistan woman gets $1.5 mn life insurance claims on false death certificate

Pakistani authorities have launched an investigation after a girl fraudulently obtained herself declared lifeless and claimed two life insurance coverage insurance policies value $1.5 million.

Based on an official of the Federal Investigating Company (FIA), which is wanting into the case, Seema Kharbay travelled to the US in 2008 and 2009, and acquired two hefty life insurance coverage insurance policies in her identify.

In 2011, she bribed some native authorities officers in Pakistan together with a health care provider and obtained a demise certificates issued in her identify. The doc additionally confirmed that she had been buried.

The certificates was utilized by her kids to say two life insurance coverage coverage payouts value $1.5 million (roughly 23 crore Pakistani Rupees), the official mentioned.

Kharbay, after being declared lifeless, travelled at the very least 10 occasions overseas from the Karachi Worldwide Airport, apparently underneath assumed identities with not one of the airways with the ability to detect the fraud.

“She visited some 5 international locations, however each time she returned residence,” the official mentioned.

The FIA human trafficking cell has now registered felony circumstances in opposition to the girl, her son and daughter and a few native authorities officers, together with a health care provider.

“The American authorities alerted us about this girl and we began investigation into this large-scale fraud,” the official added.

