Study in Netherlands – Tuition, Housing and Feeding Requirement

You want to study in Netherlands? Great choice! This Land of Tulips entices a lot of foreign students each year thanks to top-ranked universities, lots of English-taught programs, and a friendly diverse environment.

In this publication, we’ll talk about tuition fees and living expenses when you study in Netherlands. We will look at average prices, housing options, and how much money you would actually need to study in this gorgeous European nation.

1. Tuition fees in the Netherlands – Study in Netherlands

Tuition for EU/EEA students in public universities

If you are from the EU/EEA, Switzerland, or Surinam, you will gain from cheaper tuition fees in Dutch state-owned universities. Costs typically vary between 700 – 2,100 EUR/school session, and they are based on the university where you study in Netherlands, the discipline, and the degree type (Bachelor’s, Master’s, or PhD).

Tuition for non-EU/EEA students in public universities

For all the other foreign students, tuition fees are more. You can expect to pay anywhere between:

6,000 – 15,000 EUR per session for a Bachelor’s degree

8,000 – 20,000 EUR per session for a Master’s degree

Tuition fees in private universities

If you enlist in a Dutch private university, you will typically need a larger budget. For some study programs, you can anticipate to pay as much as 30,000 EUR per session. Medicine and Business are some of the most expensive courses.

2. Living costs for students in the Netherlands – Study in Netherlands

Your monthly costs will comprise housing, food, books, transport, clothes, and leisure undertakings. To cover these costs, you’ll need between 800 – 1,200 EUR per month.

Listed below are the average living expenses in major Dutch student cities:

Enschede: 650 – 920 EUR/month

Eindhoven: 850 – 1,350 EUR/month

Amsterdam: 1,000 – 1,500 EUR/month

Delft: 780 – 1,200 EUR/month

Rotterdam: 760 – 1,250 EUR/month

Accommodation costs

Leasing a room in the Netherlands can cost between 300 – 600 EUR per month. Student accommodations are more affordable, and some schools even provide on-campus accommodation. Your university may assist you in finding a room if you get in touch with them after you’re admitted. Another choice is to lease a single flat or share a bigger apartment, but prices are more.

Average costs depending on the accommodation type:

Renting a single apartment (studio): 500 – 1,000 EUR/month

Sharing a rented apartment: 400 – 700 EUR/month

Student houses: 350 – 600 EUR/month

Other costs related to accommodation

Bear in mind that utilities are not always added in the accommodation expenses. When you lease a room, always ask what’s added and how much you should anticipate to pay for utilities each month.

You also are required to pay a deposit, typically equal to one month’s worth of rent. If you don’t break the place, you get the money reimbursed at the end of the tenancy agreement.

Other expenses:

Average utilities costs: 100 – 230 EUR/month

Internet: 30 – 50 EUR/month

Food costs

Students living alone pay around 150 – 170 EUR/month for food and groceries. Lidl, Aldi and Albert Heijn are some of the most affordable superstores. How much you spend is dependent on your lifestyle and the city in which you reside.

You should expect shopping in Amsterdam and Rotterdam to be more expensive than in smaller cities like Groningen or Eindhoven.

If you favour eating out, cheap restaurants provide meals for around 10 – 20 EUR.

Transportation costs

In the Netherlands, average monthly transportation costs for students are 35 – 70 EUR/month. You can save money by leasing a bike – a popular transportation choice in the nation; prices begin at 10 EUR per day.

There are also lots cheap options to buy a second-hand bike, which can prove to be a better investment in the long term.

Extra costs

Books and other study resources: between 30 – 65 EUR per month

Social undertakings/entertainment: 50 – 60 EUR per month

You can use your student card to get discounts in many bars, restaurants, and cinemas.

3. Visa fee in the Netherlands – Study in Netherlands

Ready to study in Netherlands? Find some more helpful details like the best international universities in the Netherlands, applying for the Dutch student visa, or enlisting in a Dutch university.

The student visa fee is 171 EUR. Find more details about the Dutch student visa here.