Bank of Greece-Interest Rates on Bank Deposits and Loans

The weighted common rate of interest on new deposits remained unchanged at 0.05% in November 2021, whereas the weighted common rate of interest on new loans decreased to three.73%.

The rate of interest unfold between new deposits and loans decreased to three.68 proportion factors.

The weighted common rates of interest on excellent quantities of deposits and loans remained unchanged at 0.04% and three.51% respectively.

The rate of interest unfold between excellent quantities of deposits and loans remained unchanged at 3.47 proportion factors.

1. Rates of interest on euro-denominated new deposits and loans

New Deposits

The weighted common rate of interest on new deposits remained unchanged at 0.05%.

Specifically, the common rates of interest on in a single day deposits positioned by households and non-financial firms remained unchanged at 0.03% and 0.00% respectively. The common rate of interest on deposits from households with an agreed maturity of as much as 1 12 months remained additionally unchanged at 0.14% in contrast with the earlier month.

New Loans

The weighted common rate of interest on new loans to households and non-financial firms decreased by 21 foundation factors to three.73%.

Extra particularly, the common rate of interest on client loans with out a outlined maturity (a class that includes bank cards, revolving loans and overdrafts) remained nearly unchanged at 14.50%.

The common rate of interest on client loans with an outlined maturity at a floating charge remained nearly unchanged at 11.42%. The common rate of interest on housing loans at a floating charge remained additionally unchanged at 2.41%.

The common rate of interest on new company loans with out a outlined maturity decreased by 11 foundation factors to 4.02%, whereas the corresponding charge on loans to sole proprietors remained nearly unchanged at 6.47%.

In November 2021, the common rate of interest on company loans with an outlined maturity at a floating charge decreased by 29 foundation factors to 2.56% in comparison with 2.85% within the earlier month. The rate of interest on loans with an outlined maturity at a floating charge to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) elevated to three.29% from 3.16% within the earlier month.

As regards the construction of rates of interest based on the scale of loans granted, the speed on loans of as much as EUR250,000 remained nearly unchanged at 4.39%, on loans of over EUR250,000 and as much as EUR1 million decreased by 18 foundation factors to three.18%, whereas on loans of over EUR1 million it decreased by 35 foundation factors to 2.38%.

2. Rates of interest on excellent quantities of euro-denominated deposits and loans

Deposits

The weighted common rate of interest on excellent quantities of deposits (together with in a single day deposits) remained unchanged at 0.04%.

Specifically, the common rates of interest on excellent quantities of deposits with an agreed maturity of as much as 2 years positioned by households and non-financial firms remained nearly unchanged at 0.10% and 0.07% respectively.

Loans

The weighted common rate of interest on excellent quantities of loans remained unchanged at 3.51%.

Specifically, the common rates of interest on excellent quantities of housing loans, in addition to of client and different loans to people and personal non-profit establishments with over 5 years’ maturity, remained nearly unchanged at 1.91% and 6.41% respectively. The common rate of interest on company loans remained additionally nearly unchanged at 3.09%, whereas the corresponding charge on loans to sole proprietors remained unchanged at 4.29%.

Desk 1: Common rates of interest on new euro-denominated deposits and loans (percentages every year)

September 2021

October 2021

November 2021

DEPOSITS

In a single day from households

0.03

0.03

0.03

In a single day from non-financial firms

0.01

0.00

0.00

From households with an agreed maturity of as much as 1 12 months

0.14

0.14

0.14

Weighted common charge on all deposits

0.05

0.05

0.05

LOANS

Client with out a outlined maturity

14.28

14.48

14.50

Company with out a outlined maturity

4.25

4.13

4.02

To sole proprietors with out a outlined maturity

6.49

6.49

6.47

Housing at a floating charge

2.33

2.43

2.41

Client with an outlined maturity at a floating charge

11.29

11.39

11.42

Company with an outlined maturity at a floating charge:

2.51

2.85

2.56

quantities of as much as EUR250,000

4.35

4.36

4.39

quantities of over EUR250,000 and as much as EUR1 million

3.28

3.36

3.18

quantities of over EUR1 million

2.41

2.73

2.38

Loans with an outlined maturity to small and medium-sized enterprises at a floating charge

3.24

3.16

3.29

Weighted common charge on all loans

3.77

3.94

3.73

Rate of interest unfold

3.72

3.89

3.68

Desk 2: Common rates of interest on excellent quantities of euro-denominated deposits and loans (percentages every year)

September 2021

October 2021

November 2021

DEPOSITS

From households with an agreed maturity of as much as 2 years

0.11

0.10

0.10

From non-financial firms with an agreed maturity of as much as 2 years

0.07

0.07

0.07

Weighted common charge on all deposits

0.04

0.04

0.04

LOANS

Housing with over 5 years’ maturity

2.02

1.92

1.91

Client and different loans to people and personal non-profit establishments with over 5 years’ maturity

6.61

6.40

6.41

Company with over 5 years’ maturity

3.12

3.10

3.09

To sole proprietors with over 5 years’ maturity

4.30

4.29

4.29

Weighted common charge on all loans

3.57

3.51

3.51

Rate of interest unfold

3.53

3.47

3.47

Notes:

The rate of interest unfold is the distinction between the weighted common charge on all loans and the weighted common charge on all deposits.

For the calculation of the weighted common rate of interest on all excellent deposits the in a single day deposits are additionally taken into consideration.

Loans at a floating charge comprise additionally loans with an preliminary charge fixation interval of as much as one 12 months.

New enterprise refers to new contracts that had been agreed in the course of the reference month and never precise mortgage disbursements.

Associated data:

The entire knowledge set of financial institution deposit and mortgage rates of interest is printed within the sub-section Financial institution deposit and mortgage rates of interest on the Financial institution of Greece web site.

The following Press Launch for December 2021 shall be printed on 3 February 2022, based on the Launch calendar, as printed on the Financial institution of Greece web site.

