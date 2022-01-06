Charlotte pastor falsely obtained PPP loans

Frank Jacobs, Sr. used false info when he utilized for a PPP mortgage and mentioned his Charlotte church paid tax held wages to staff, officers mentioned.



CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte pastor has pleaded responsible to acquiring a COVID-19 Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan for his church utilizing fraudulent info, the United States Department of Justice introduced Wednesday.

Frank Jacobs, Sr., 51, previously of Charlotte and now residing in Harmony, used “false and inaccurate” info when he filed an utility for the federal pandemic reduction cash in April of 2020, the Division of Justice mentioned Wednesday describing plea paperwork. Jacobs claimed Quest Church, a Charlotte church by which he was the pastor, paid wages totaling greater than $135,000 to 5 staff from which federal earnings taxes had been withheld, officers mentioned. Investigators discovered Quest Church by no means reported any cost of any wages to the IRS for the corresponding calendar 12 months and didn’t pay any withholding taxes on such earnings.

For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app.

The Division of Justice mentioned Jacobs was the pastor of Quest Church from at the least 2019 to 2021. He was beforehand the pastor of Rock Worship Middle Church in Charlotte from at the least 2009 to 2018, officers mentioned.

You can stream WCNC Charlotte on Roku and Amazon Fire TV, just download the free app.

The identical investigation reviewed paperwork displaying Jacobs didn’t file well timed U.S. Particular person Earnings Tax Returns (Type 1040) between 2009 and 2013, and once more 2015 via 2017, the DOJ mentioned. Jacobs did file taxes in 2014 however admitted in courtroom Wednesday he each underreported his earnings on these returns and didn’t make a cost to the IRS for any tax liabilities, officers mentioned.

Jacobs pleaded responsible to tax and wire fraud, for submitting a false tax return, and utilizing fraudulent info to acquire a COVID-19 reduction mortgage.

Click here to sign up for the daily Wake Up Charlotte newsletter

The cost of submitting a false tax return carries a most statutory penalty of three years in jail and a $250,00 nice. The wire fraud cost carries a most penality of 20 years in jail and a $250,000 nice.

If you happen to assume you’re a sufferer of coronavirus reduction fraud or have info pertaining to fraud involving COVID-19 reduction funds, you’ll be able to name the Nationwide Middle for Catastrophe Fraud Hotline at 866-720-5721.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=videoseries

Source