GEICO vs. Liberty Mutual 2022 Car Insurance Comparison

GEICO and Liberty Mutual are main firms with longstanding reputations within the car insurance business. Each firms present drivers with insurance policies that supply totally different advantages and at various prices. Proceed studying for our comparability of those widespread insurers.

GEICO and Liberty Mutual Auto Insurance coverage Protection

GEICO and Liberty Mutual provide primary automotive insurance coverage protection equivalent to:

Further Protection

Further options and merchandise from GEICO and Liberty Mutual could also be out there as add-ons to primary protection. Some sorts of insurance coverage protection won’t be out there in each state.

Roadside help and towing

Rental automotive reimbursement

Medical funds

Automotive substitute protection

Supplemental rideshare insurance coverage

Common Insurance coverage Charges from GEICO and Liberty Mutual

Insurance coverage firms use formulation with many variables to find out their charges. Along with driving historical past, the driving force’s age, annual miles traveled, geographic location, gender, marital standing, car kind, and credit score historical past are among the many factors that influence the overall insurance cost.

GEICO is thought for its cheap insurance coverage charges. In accordance with The Zebra, the typical month-to-month premium value with GEICO is lower than $100. Liberty Mutual protection is within the greater vary within the automotive insurance coverage value spectrum. Its common month-to-month value is $144.

This desk compares common annual premiums between GEICO and Liberty Mutual by age tier.

Age Group GEICO Liberty Mutual Teenagers $3,508 $6,559 20s $1,438 $2,686 30s $1,218 $1,942 40s $1,189 $1,926 50s $1,160 $1,793 60s $1,065 $1,746

Supply: The Zebra

Premium Reductions from GEICO and Liberty Mutual

GEICO and Liberty Mutual policyholders have the chance to cut back their premiums with discounts equivalent to:

Protected-driving low cost

Accident-free drivers

Anti-theft tools reductions

Good scholar reductions

Coverage bundling

Different reductions can be found from each firms, equivalent to financial savings for members of the navy. However some reductions is probably not supplied by every. For instance, Liberty Mutual supplies a reduction for alternative-fuel automobiles; GEICO provides a reduction for having a brand new automotive with the most recent security tech.

One distinctive function of Liberty Mutual is the size of its automotive insurance coverage insurance policies. Not like most main carriers, Liberty Mutual gives insurance policies in 12-month phrases. Liberty’s longer-length coverage choice might enable you to keep away from price will increase that always come on the finish of typical 6-month insurance policies.

Does GEICO or Liberty Mutual Have Higher Buyer Satisfaction?

When shopping for automotive insurance coverage, it’s best to contemplate greater than the value. Some drivers consider that you simply get what you pay for, and better charges can imply higher service. Whatever the expense, your insurance coverage firm ought to present good customer support, shortly reply while you need assistance, and pay submitted claims.

The J.D. Power 2021 U.S. Auto Insurance Study supplies key insights from the responses of practically 39,000 automotive insurance coverage clients. The survey measures important standards relating to buyer satisfaction:

Auto insurance coverage value

Coverage choices

Billing course of and coverage info

Buyer interactions

Claims

Insurance coverage firms typically obtain combined evaluations for his or her service. GEICO earns “common” leads to the shopper satisfaction survey. Liberty Mutual achieves “above common” scores by way of general customer support.

Within the J.D. Power 2021 Auto Claims Satisfaction Study, primarily based on greater than 7,300 auto insurance coverage clients, GEICO got here in barely above common, whereas Liberty Mutual got here in barely under common. The research checked out clients with settled claims inside the prior six months earlier than taking the survey and it excluded these with a stolen car, glass or windshield claims, and people with solely roadside help wants.

Which Has Higher Monetary Standing, GEICO or Allstate?

A.M. Finest assesses insurance coverage firms’ capacity to satisfy their ongoing coverage and contractual obligations. In accordance with The Zebra, GEICO receives a “superior” score and Liberty Mutual’s score is “good.”

Whereas the corporate scores are totally different, each carriers have the monetary energy to cowl their clients’ claims.

GEICO or Liberty Mutual: Which Is Higher for You?

Your automotive insurance coverage wants are distinctive and there are lots of elements to think about. The price of a coverage normally tops the record of variables, so store for the most effective worth by requesting a quote from GEICO, Liberty Mutual, and different insurance coverage firms.

GEICO gives less-expensive premiums in lots of circumstances. Nonetheless, Liberty Mutual gives many reductions that may decrease the price of insurance policies, and its 12-month phrases profit many policyholders.

Regardless of which firm you select, you need to perceive what is roofed. Be comfy that it meets your wants earlier than signing a coverage when buying a new vehicle or renewing your current protection.

