Helena man admits to bank fraud, received $1 million in COVID-19 relief loans

A Helena man has pleaded responsible to financial institution fraud involving $1 million in COVID-19 aid loans.

Trevor Gene Lanius-McLeod, 48, admitted to financial institution fraud Wednesday in federal courtroom and to participating in financial transactions in property derived from specified illegal exercise. Lanius-McLeod faces a most of 30 years in jail, a $250,000 advantageous and three years of supervised launch on the financial institution fraud crime.

In accordance with courtroom paperwork, in April 2021, Lanius-McLeod utilized for 4 PPP loans by Valley Financial institution of Helena and lied on the purposes and accompanying documentation. In consequence, Lanius-McLeod acquired $1,043,000 in funds from the 4 loans.

The PPP program supplied emergency help to small companies for job retention and sure different bills.

Lanius-McLeod utilized for and acquired a PPP mortgage for $340,000 on behalf of Renovated Montana Properties LLP, an entity he managed. Prosecutors say Lanius-McLeod wouldn’t have certified for this mortgage as his firm didn’t pay payroll taxes and Lanius-McLeod was the one worker, though the enterprise did use subcontractors.

Lanius-McLeod is accused of utilizing the mortgage for private bills, together with paying the mortgage on his private residence.

Co-defendant Kasey Jones Wilson of Laurel pleaded responsible to financial institution fraud and is awaiting sentencing.

