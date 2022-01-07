New California law eliminates ‘surprise’ insurance fees for COVID-19 testing

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KRON) — A brand new California legislation that went into impact on January 1, requires medical insurance firms to supply free COVID-19 testing to their clients.

SB 510, signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom on Oct. 8, requires well being plans and well being insurers to reimburse each in-network and out-of-network suppliers for COVID-19 testing and associated providers with none cost-sharing, prior authorization or different utilization administration necessities.

The invoice, put forth by Sacramento Democratic Sen. Richard Pan, would additionally require insurers to completely cowl COVID-19 screening assessments.

The no-cost testing possibility continues via the period of the federal public well being emergency and is retroactive to when the Governor declared the COVID-19 State of Emergency on March 4, 2020.

SB 510 additionally requires that vaccines and testing be made cost-free throughout future pandemics.

Source