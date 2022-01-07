 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Wells Fargo, Bank of America draw price target hikes on bullish loan data

By ojootaru on January 7, 2022

JPMorgan Chase analyst Vivek Juneja on Thursday lifted value targets on Wells Fargo & Co.

wfc and Financial institution of America bac after bullish Fed information on loans. “Banks ought to begin 2022 on a superb word due to a pointy surge in industrial and industrial (C&I) mortgage development in late 4Q,” Juneja stated in a word to purchasers. Analysts raised Wells Fargo’s goal value to $57 a share from $53.50 and lifted Financial institution of America’s goal value to $52.50 a share from $50 a share. Industrywide, C&I loans grew 6.3% quarter-over-quarter by Dec. 22, and complete C&I-related loans additionally grew by 5.5% quarter-over-quarter, near the very best quarterly development in the identical interval, based on Fed information. Analysts minimize Citigroup’s inventory value goal to $76 from $80.50.

 

ojootaru
