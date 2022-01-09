Deadline for ACA Health Insurance Open Enrollment in One Week

West Virginians have till Jan. 15 to enroll within the Well being Insurance coverage Market earlier than the deadline for the Inexpensive Care Act Well being Insurance coverage Open Enrollment.

Lacking the Open Enrollment interval can imply shedding protection till 2023.

The Market is obtainable to anybody who will not be eligible for insurance coverage via Medicare, Medicaid, or employer-based insurance coverage.

“Most individuals will be capable to qualify for considerably decrease prices this 12 months in the event that they get their insurance coverage on the Market,” stated Jeremy Smith, program director for WV Navigator. “We’re actually urging individuals to take a look at the brand new plans and costs which can be being launched this 12 months. In a whole lot of instances, the plans are extra inexpensive than now we have ever seen. Even when you have appeared into insurance coverage on the Market in previous years and weren’t very comfortable, you need to undoubtedly look into it once more this 12 months.”

Smith stated getting assist signing up is necessary, as many individuals are overwhelmed by the choices or might not notice how to buy inexpensive well being protection.

WV Navigator is a federally funded, non-profit group that helps “underserved communities achieve entry to well being protection choices via the Market, Medicaid, or CHIP” by providing over the telephone or in workplace help.

These enrolling in a plan on HealthCare.gov can anticipate no pre-existing situation exclusions or markups.

All HealthCare.gov plans cowl important advantages, together with testing and therapy of COVID-19. Shoppers may also obtain free preventive care companies, corresponding to immunizations and well being screenings.

Enrollment occasions shall be held in Bridgeport, Martinsburg, and Charleston subsequent week earlier than the Saturday deadline.

WV Navigator might be contacted by calling (304) 356-5834 or by going to the web site at www.acanavigator.com.

