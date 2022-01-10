Ex-NFL Star Clinton Portis Sentenced In Health Insurance Fraud Scam

Retired NFL working again Clinton Portis has been sentenced to 6 months in jail for his position in a $2.9 million scheme that noticed 15 former players plead responsible to defrauding a league-funded well being care program.

Portis, who was an acclaimed scholar athlete on the College of Miami earlier than taking part in professionally in Denver and Washington, pleaded responsible to submitting false Insurance claims for medical gear to the tune of practically $100,000, the New York Submit reports. He’s been sentenced to 6 months in jail and an extra six months of residence confinement.

According to ESPN, the Division of Justice mentioned in a pre-sentencing submitting on Thursday that they meant on recommending the upper finish of the instructed 10-16 month guideline related to Portis’ crimes as a result of he had continued to take care of his innocence. It wasn’t till a hung jury result in a retrial that he lastly pled responsible.

On the root of the scheme is the Gene Upshaw NFL Participant Well being Reimbursement Account Plan, which was established by the NFL in 2006 to assist retired athletes pay for medical bills. The fifteen gamers concerned took benefit of the applications allotted $350,000 in particular person advantages by submitting false reimbursement claims for every part from medical gear to appointments and residential well being help.

Over the course of two months, Portis submitted a complete of $99,624 in false claims, for which he confronted as much as 10 years in jail. His sentence is the results of a responsible plea to the cost of conspiracy to commit well being care fraud and an settlement to repay the funds disbursed by this system.

Portis’s former Washington teammate Robert McCune, who was thought of the ringleader of this operation, pleaded responsible to 13 counts of well being care fraud, 11 counts of wire fraud and three counts of aggravated id theft.

John Eubanks and Carlos Rogers, who had been with the Washington Football Team for a 12 months alongside Portis and McCune, have additionally pleaded responsible to their involvement within the rip-off.

The record of gamers to confess their involvement on this scheme consists of Reche Caldwell, who was shot and killed in an obvious theft in June 2020.

