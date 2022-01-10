Mathias Appointed to CopperPoint Insurance Company Board of Directors

CopperPoint Insurance coverage Firms, a western-based tremendous regional industrial insurance coverage firm, introduced right this moment that Michael Mathias has been appointed to the CopperPoint Insurance coverage Firm Board of Administrators, efficient instantly.

With a profession spanning over 25 years, Mr. Mathias is a confirmed chief within the insurance coverage trade. He just lately retired from Blue Protect of California, a 4.3-million-member nonprofit well being plan that serves the state’s industrial, particular person, and authorities markets, the place he served as Government Vice President and Chief Data Officer. Earlier than becoming a member of Blue Protect in 2013, Mr. Mathias held quite a few know-how management roles with Aetna in Hartford, CT.

Mr. Mathias holds a bachelor’s diploma in laptop science from Lengthy Island College. In 2019, he obtained the Bay Space CIO Management Affiliation’s CIO of the Yr® ORBIE® Award within the Giant Enterprise class and was named by CIO journal to their CIO Corridor of Fame. He’s additionally a recipient of the 2017 Guys Who Get It Award from the Institute for Ladies’s Management and a 2016 Multicultural Leaders Award from the Nationwide Variety Council. Mr. Mathias was acknowledged as a Prime 50 Numerous Chief in 2020.

“We’re proud to welcome Michael to the CopperPoint Board of Administrators,” stated Ken Kirk, Board Chair. “He brings in depth insurance coverage management expertise and a deep data of know-how. His participation will complement our board’s various abilities and experiences, whereas supporting CopperPoint’s vison for the long run. We’re excited to begin working with him.”

About CopperPoint Insurance coverage Firms

Based in 1925, CopperPoint Insurance coverage Firms, www.copperpoint.com, is a number one supplier of staff’ compensation and industrial property and casualty insurance coverage options. With an expanded line of insurance coverage merchandise and a rising 10-state footprint within the western United States, CopperPoint is in a robust place to fulfill the evolving wants of its brokers, brokers, and prospects. It has $4.97 billion in whole property and an enterprise surplus of over $1.4 billion.

CopperPoint Mutual Insurance coverage Holding Firm is the company father or mother of CopperPoint Insurance coverage Firms, Pacific Compensation Insurance coverage Firm and Alaska Nationwide Insurance coverage Firm. All firms are rated A (Glorious) by AM Greatest.

