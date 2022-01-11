Health insurance companies to be required to cover costs of at-home COVID-19 tests

As COVID-19 circumstances surge, there may be an rising demand for at-home checks.

There’s a significant change within the works to make at-home covid checks extra accessible.

Medical health insurance firms will quickly be required to cowl the prices.

8 checks PER particular person, monthly, can be lined both upfront whenever you pay or by a declare. This goes for on-line kits, as nicely.

All of it goes into impact this Saturday, the fifteenth, and also you don’t want a prescription or workplace go to to ensure that the at-home take a look at to be lined.

Nonetheless, some are already saying that till extra at-home checks are simpler to seek out on retailer cabinets – the transfer might not do a lot good.

Now, what about these 500 million at-home checks that the Biden administration was speculated to be distributed without cost?

The White Home says the primary spherical can be arriving early subsequent week to be shipped out.

There’s additionally going to be a brand new web site and hotline arrange – the place individuals can request the checks.

