Woman Pleads Guilty To Bilking Bank Out Of $500,000 In PPP Loans

A 52-year-old Temple Terrace lady pleaded responsible to submitting false info to acquire greater than half one million {dollars} in federal small enterprise loans meant for enterprise homeowners impacted by the coronavirus.

Bridgitte Keim face a most penalty of 30 years in federal jail. A sentencing date has not but been scheduled.

United States Lawyer Roger B. Handberg stated Monday that, between April and Could, Keim carried out a scheme to defraud a financial institution and the U.S. Small Enterprise Administration by submitting fraudulent mortgage functions and supporting documentation to qualify for the federally assured Cost Safety Program loans. The loans are designed to help companies struggling antagonistic financial results from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Handberg stated Keim recruited members of the family to offer their private info in trade totally free “COVID cash.” Keim ready and submitted fraudulent PPP mortgage functions to the unnamed financial institution on behalf of her family members within the names of fictitious companies, understanding that her family members didn’t personal these companies, didn’t have staff, had no enterprise revenue and no payroll bills as required by the SBA to qualify for PPP loans.

To additional deceive the financial institution, Handberg stated Keim created electronic mail addresses within the names of her family members and communicated with financial institution staff by impersonating her family members to persuade mortgage officers that they had been speaking with the potential debtors.

Moreover, Keim despatched textual content messages, which contained the fictional enterprise names, false monetary info and the e-mail addresses she created to her family members in order that her family members may reply questions from mortgage officers in regards to the mortgage functions.

In a single case, on March 21, Keim submitted a PPP mortgage utility to the financial institution within the identify of a relative she had recruited. The applying contained a fictitious enterprise identify, fictitious variety of staff, falsified enterprise revenue and fraudulently represented that the PPP mortgage funds can be used for payroll.

Primarily based on these false statements, the financial institution permitted a $20,833 PPP mortgage within the identify of Keim’s relative. Keim subsequently diverted $7,500 in mortgage proceeds to her private checking account, Handberg stated.

The meant losses related to Keim’s financial institution fraud scheme complete $588,693.14.

This case was investigated by the Federal Housing Finance Company – Workplace of Inspector Normal and Federal Bureau of Investigation.

