International Financial Aid at Pitzer College, USA

Are you financially in a tough spot and cannot pursue your international education? Then, you can apply for the Financial Aid for International Students established by Pitzer College in the USA for the academic year 2022-2023.

The college offers limited financial aid opportunities exclusively to international students. Undergraduate and graduate programme taught at Pitzer can be applied for. Tuition fee coverage should be expected from the award.

Pitzer College is a private liberal arts college in Claremont, California. Pitzer is ranked 35th in National Liberal Arts Colleges. The college supports meaningful participation of students, faculty, and staff in college governance and academic program design is a Pitzer core value.

Why choose to study at Pitzer College? Pitzer College produces engaged, socially responsible citizens of the world through an academically rigorous, interdisciplinary liberal arts education emphasizing social justice, intercultural understanding, and environmental sensitivity.

Application Deadline: Applications are now open

Brief Description

University or Organization: Pitzer College

Department: NA

Course Level: Undergraduate or Graduate

Award: Tuition fee

Number of Awards: NA

Access Mode: Online

Nationality: International

The award can be taken in the USA.

Eligibility

Eligible Countries: All international entrants from overseas are eligible to apply.

Eligible Course or Subjects: Students can undertake an undergraduate or graduate programme of choice available at Pitzer.

Eligibility Criteria: To be eligible, the applicants must meet all the following/given criteria:

The applicants must demonstrate financial need.

How to Apply

How to Apply: Students can apply to Pitzer using the Common Application portal and then complete the financial aid application form to be considered.

Supporting Documents: The students are required to present the following documents to the university:

One teacher recommendation

Pitzer writing supplement school/College report

Mid-year report

Official transcripts

Admission Requirements: The applicants must submit all necessary documents and fulfill all entry requirements of the college for international students.

Language Requirement: The students must submit scores of the following English language proficiency tests:

TOEFL IBT – 70

IELTS – 6.5

DET – 100

Benefits

Students selected by Pitzer College will be provided tuition fees for any applied undergraduate or graduate programme.

Apply Now