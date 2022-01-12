International Financial Assistance at Howard Community College, USA

Are you a bright student looking for funds to pursue your education in foreign? Then, you can apply for the Financial Assistance for International Students offered by the Howard Community College in the USA for the academic year 2022-2023.

All international students that want to pursue their higher education at the Howard Community College are eligible to gain financial assistance. The selection of students will be done based on the quality of their admission application tuition fee support can be expected.

Award

Application Process

Howard Community College is a community college in Columbia, Maryland. The college aims to provide pathways to success, a place for its students to discover greatness in themselves and others. HCC is the primary hub for higher learning in one of the most vibrant, best-educated counties in Maryland.

Why choose to study at Howard Community College? Howard Community College makes higher education accessible with multiple locations, flexible scheduling, and online, hybrid, and accelerated learning formats. It helps everyone whose life goals can be realized through education.

Application Deadline: 1st March 2022 is the priority application filing deadline.

Brief Description

University or Organization: Howard Community College

Department: NA

Course Level: Bachelor or Master

Award: Tuition fee

Number of Awards: NA

Access Mode: Online

Nationality: International

The award can be taken in the USA.

Eligibility

Eligible Countries: All international students are eligible to apply.

Eligible Course or Subjects: Bachelor and master degree programme of choice taught at HCC is eligible to apply for.

Eligibility Criteria: To be eligible, the applicants must meet all the following/given criteria:

The applicants must be an F-1 student visa, J-1, or J-2 visa.

How to Apply

How to Apply: Students can log in to the application portal of the college and make their admission applications. All international students will be considered.

Supporting Documents: The students must submit copies of visa/immigration documentation and other academic documents.

Admission Requirements: Students must follow all steps to apply for admission as the college requires.

Language Requirement: The students must submit English language proficiency proof as required by the university and the course they wish to apply for.

Benefits

The applicants selected will be provided financial assistance to support their studies at Howard Community College.

Apply Now