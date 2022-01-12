PA lawyer misused client’s money, took out $240K in loans: feds

A Pennsylvania legal professional has been charged with wire fraud after he was accused of misappropriating his client’s funds, prosecutors introduced in a Jan. 10 information launch.

John William “JW” Eddy has been charged with one depend of wire fraud. The 39-year-old is anticipated to plead responsible, in line with plea paperwork.

Eddy was an assistant district legal professional for Fayette County, a solicitor for Uniontown and a lawyer at his personal observe, courtroom paperwork confirmed.

His lawyer didn’t instantly reply to a request for remark from McClatchy Information.

Eddy was required to maintain funds in an Curiosity on Lawyer Belief Account (IOLTA) for his shopper’s instances however as an alternative used the cash for different functions, the discharge stated. He’s accused of misappropriating $242,975.89 of his shopper’s funds from 2016 to 2020.

In response to courtroom paperwork, Eddy misappropriated funds from the property of a automotive crash sufferer whose household he was representing in a private harm lawsuit and informed the household a tax situation was holding up their cash.

“Over the subsequent a number of years, the deficit continued to develop steadily as a consequence of extra misappropriations,” courtroom paperwork stated.

On varied events, Eddy spent the cash owed to purchasers that was entrusted to him, in line with courtroom paperwork. He ended up taking out private loans to repay purchasers whose funds he used improperly and repaying them the overall quantity, prosecutors stated.

As determined in 2021, however starting retroactively in 2019, Eddy was suspended from working towards regulation for 3 years, in line with a disciplinary board with the Pennsylvania Supreme Courtroom.

Throughout this time, Eddy was fighting psychological well being and substance abuse points. He was arrested in 2019 and charged with a DUI and possession of a managed substance after he turned depending on opioids after a surgical procedure, in line with the disciplinary board and courtroom paperwork.

In response to Eddy’s psychiatrist, “there’s a causal relationship between (Eddy’s) identified circumstances of melancholy, nervousness and substance abuse and his skilled misconduct.”

He expressed “honest and real regret” for his actions, the disciplinary board stated within the June 2021 paperwork.

Eddy faces as much as 20 years in jail for wire fraud.

Profile Image of Mariah Rush

Mariah Rush is a Nationwide Actual-Time Reporter. She is a graduate of the College of Notre Dame and has beforehand labored for The Chicago Tribune, The Tampa Bay Occasions and The Philadelphia Inquirer.

