Prudential, Time Warner Defeat $147,000 Life Insurance Appeal

The sons of a deceased Time Warner Cable Inc. worker misplaced their lawsuit looking for $147,000 in life insurance coverage advantages when the Sixth Circuit dominated they did not file an inner advantages declare with their mom’s ERISA-governed advantages plan.

Jancita Malone’s sons “sought info” from life insurance coverage claims administrator Prudential Insurance coverage Co. of America, however they “by no means formally contested—or tried to contest” the fee of advantages to a different particular person till six years later, the U.S. Courtroom of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit mentioned Monday in an unpublished opinion. This failure to exhaust the plan’s inner cures earlier than going to court docket …

