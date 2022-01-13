3,000 Jobs Lost, 1,500 Patients Discharged Following Auto Insurance Reimbursement Cut

A brand new survey of medical suppliers of automotive crash survivors discovered the current automotive insurance coverage reimbursement minimize on July 1 has led to quite a few job losses and medical discharges.

The survey from the Mind Damage Affiliation of Michigan exhibits the 2019 reimbursement minimize led to three,000 losses and 1,500 medical discharges.

The group has two extra surveys deliberate this 12 months to assist doc what it says is a “rising humanitarian disaster.”

Based on a report from The Detroit News, the Michigan Division of Insurance coverage and Monetary Providers says since July, it has taken greater than 600 calls and emails with inquiries or complaints in reference to care considerations amid auto insurance coverage regulation modifications.

The survey included 349 suppliers that represented about 273 organizations. The Survey discovered 140 organizations that offered each worker and job loss numbers reported 3,049 job losses. Greater than 200 organizations that offered each affected person and discharge numbers needed to discharge 1,548 out of 16,751 sufferers they served.

