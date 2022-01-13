High Street Insurance Partners snaps up maritime insurance agency

Excessive Road Insurance coverage Companions (HSIP) has introduced that it has acquired Maritime Insurance coverage Worldwide, one of many nation’s largest marine-specific businesses.

South Carolina-based Marine Insurance coverage Worldwide supplies boat, yacht and business marine insurance coverage. It has 4 places of work on the East Coast and serves coastal and lakefront communities throughout the nation.

“We have now a major focus of enterprise within the Southeast, with over 40 businesses,” mentioned Scott Wick, CEO of HSIP. “With the addition of Maritime Insurance coverage Worldwide, our rising marine specialty follow can higher serve our purchasers on this area and nationally with all their maritime wants.”

“We’re excited to hitch HSIP,” mentioned Nick McGinty, president of Maritime Insurance coverage Worldwide. “Our partnership with them will enable us to higher serve all our present and future purchasers.”

The acquisition is one among 17 that HSIP finalized in December, making it probably the most lively brokerage corporations of 2021 by way of acquisitions. Previously three years, HSIP has acquired 97 businesses. The agency’s geographic footprint spans 23 states.

