Insurance company donates $250,000 for BigRock chairlift

MMG Insurance coverage has dedicated a $250,000 donation to BigRock Mountain’s capital marketing campaign to improve their double chairlift that presently companies skiers to the highest of the mountain.

BigRock Mountain ski space lately introduced a capital marketing campaign challenge to boost $2.9 million to improve their present double chairlift with a brand new, state-of-the-art Doppelmayer quad chairlift. The brand new quad raise will enhance the uphill capability by greater than double, shorten the raise journey to the highest of the mountain to eight minutes, and set up BigRock as a premiere household vacation spot ski space.

“BigRock has been a pillar of recreation inside our area for a few years and MMG is happy to assist the set up of a brand new raise which can permit the ski space to proceed serving households for generations to return. This funding helps financial growth and tourism in our area and bolsters the well being and wellbeing of households younger and seasoned who steadily recreate right here,” stated Larry Shaw, MMG president and CEO.

“MMG has supported BigRock through the years as we really feel the mountain gives vital advantages for each our staff and our space communities. As MMG Insurance coverage gears as much as have a good time our 125th anniversary in 2022, this capital donation marks MMG’s largest singular donation to-date and demonstrates our assist and steadfast dedication to Aroostook County,” Shaw stated.

With the general financial influence of snowboarding within the state of Maine exceeding $1 billion yearly, bigger ski areas rising raise ticket costs, and tendencies demonstrating development in outside recreation, BigRock anticipates this development to set the mountain aside as a vacation spot for people and households in Maine, Canada and past.

“The BigRock board is happy to simply accept MMG’s donation and appreciates the corporate’s robust dedication to our mountain and area. Past the financial influence and tourism alternatives, this funding can also be a dedication to retaining and educating our youth, making outside recreation extra accessible, and holding a County custom and lifestyle alive,” stated BigRock Board of Administrators member Mike Chasse.

People and organizations considering supporting the BigRock Capital Marketing campaign might join with BigRock’s Fundraising Crew by calling (207) 769-3700 or emailing liftcampaign@bigrockmaine.com.

